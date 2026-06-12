Eligible Etihad visitors get automatic UAE medical insurance for up to 15 days
Dubai: International visitors flying to Abu Dhabi on Etihad will automatically receive complimentary medical travel insurance for up to 15 days from July, giving travellers an added layer of cover during their stay in the UAE.
The insurance will apply to eligible Etihad-operated flights from July through December 2026, with no application required. The cover will be included with every qualifying ticket for guests flying to Abu Dhabi, provided the point of origin and point of sale are outside the UAE.
Travellers using Etihad’s complimentary Stopover Programme to spend time in Abu Dhabi will also be covered for the duration of their stay, subject to terms and conditions.
The initiative has been launched by Etihad Airways in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi. The medical cover is underwritten and administered by The National Insurance Company, Daman, part of PureHealth.
The move is aimed at reducing one part of the travel planning process for visitors, especially during the peak travel period when Abu Dhabi is seeking to attract more stopover and leisure passengers.
Medical travel insurance is often purchased separately by international visitors before departure. Under the new arrangement, eligible Etihad passengers will receive cover automatically as part of their ticket.
“This initiative ensures we meet that demand with an exceptional, end-to-end visitor experience," said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi. "Our partnership with Etihad will set a new benchmark for destination standards and ensure our guests feel welcomed, valued, and cared for from the moment they book.”
Abu Dhabi has been expanding its tourism offering across culture, entertainment, heritage and family attractions, including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.
The insurance offer also adds another incentive for passengers using Abu Dhabi as a stopover point while travelling through Etihad’s wider network.
“Giving comprehensive medical insurance with every eligible Etihad ticket means our guests can focus entirely on experiencing the extraordinary Emirati hospitality Abu Dhabi has to offer," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways. "This is what it looks like when an airline and a destination truly invest in their visitors.”
The offer gives eligible visitors one fewer travel formality to arrange before departure, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s push to increase visitor numbers and stopover stays during the second half of 2026.