The insurance will apply to eligible Etihad-operated flights from July through December 2026, with no application required. The cover will be included with every qualifying ticket for guests flying to Abu Dhabi, provided the point of origin and point of sale are outside the UAE.

“Giving comprehensive medical insurance with every eligible Etihad ticket means our guests can focus entirely on experiencing the extraordinary Emirati hospitality Abu Dhabi has to offer," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways. "This is what it looks like when an airline and a destination truly invest in their visitors.”

“This initiative ensures we meet that demand with an exceptional, end-to-end visitor experience," said Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi. "Our partnership with Etihad will set a new benchmark for destination standards and ensure our guests feel welcomed, valued, and cared for from the moment they book.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.