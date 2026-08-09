What’s next for SB Girls? New surprises await UAE fans in Dubai

After a milestone Abu Dhabi concert, the group hints at a festive December show in Dubai
Abu Dhabi: The cheers may have barely faded from Etihad Arena, but SB Girls are already looking ahead to their next UAE stage.
After thousands of fans turned out for the Filipino girl group’s “Get Get Aw” concert in Abu Dhabi, they have one more promise for UAE audiences, Dubai will not simply be a repeat of what fans have already seen.
“For sure, we’ll have something new to offer everyone in Dubai,” group leader Rochelle Pangilinan-Solinap told Gulf News in an exclusive interview.
And there is one particularly festive hint, “Come December, you’ll be hearing Christmas songs from us.”
The group has been set to return to the UAE for the Dubai leg of its tour on December 19.
The Abu Dhabi concert has marked a significant moment for SB Girls, with its 19 members arriving in the capital on August 6 including Grace Nera, Jhoana Orbeta, Weng Ibarra, Sandy Tolentino, Cherry Ann Rufo-Panganiban, Jovel Palomo, Monic Icban-Diamante, Mae Acosta-Valdes, Jacky Rivas, Sugar Mercado, Jopay Paguia, Mhyca Bautista, Shane Gonzales Ignacio, Danielle Sheen Ramirez-Hartmann, Cynthia Yapchiongco, Aifha Medina, Mia Pangyarihan, Sunshine Garcia-Castro, and Rochelle.
For the group, performing at Etihad Arena has been more than another stop on an international tour. It has been an opportunity made possible by the support of their fans in the UAE.
“We didn’t choose this ourselves; you gave this opportunity to us, and we are extremely proud,” exclaimed Rochelle.
“It is such a great honour to be able to perform here at Etihad Arena. The way the people raised by SB Girls have welcomed us is truly something else.”
SB Girl Mia has highlighted that the reception from fans made the Abu Dhabi experience especially meaningful.
“It’s heartwarming because we felt the love and support of so many Filipinos for SB Girls, and that’s how we were able to get here,” shared Mia.
For the group, the Etihad Arena performance has also represented a milestone.
“Being the first Filipino artists to perform at Etihad Arena is another milestone and achievement for us. It’s another incredible blessing for the group, and we are extremely thankful to all our fellow Filipinos here.”
“What you have given us is a great opportunity, one that we will add to SB Girls’ legacy,” added Rochelle.
While the concert itself has been filled with energy, SB Girls have a quieter tradition before they take the stage.
SB Girl Monic has revealed that their pre-show ritual is prayer.
“For us, we always pray. We offer our performances to God because our talent comes from him,” said Monic.
So, after the Abu Dhabi success, what can fans expect when SB Girls arrive in Dubai? Rochelle has kept most of the details under wraps, but she made one thing clear, the group intends to make the most of the opportunity.
“We won’t let any opportunity pass us by. You know us, we always give our full performance to everyone. For sure, we’ll have something new to offer everyone in Dubai,” teased the group leader.
With the Dubai concert scheduled this December, that promise has come with an added festive clue.
“Come December, you’ll be hearing Christmas songs from us.”
For UAE fans, the Abu Dhabi show may have been the first big chapter of SB Girls’ UAE tour, but judging by the group’s own hints, the Dubai chapter could have surprises of its own.