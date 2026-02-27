GOLD/FOREX
SB Girls tease new docuseries ahead of UAE world tour

An emotional look at the Filipino pop group’s journey from hard work to success

Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
SB Girls group leader Rochelle Pangilinan has teased a new docuseries featuring behind-the-scenes of their journey
Dubai: Fans of the Filipino pop group SB girls are in for another treat as it teases an upcoming documentary series after rounds of their sold-out reunion concerts.

In a video posted by the group's leader Rochelle Pangilinan, fans have been given a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments, from rehearsals and backstage clips to emotional exchanges between members.

"This is our story. This is the SB legacy," captioned Pangilinan in her Facebook post.

She has also noted that at the back of the group's iconic ‘Get Get Aww’ chant are sweat, tears, and hearts that never gave up.

From rejection to sold-out shows

The docuseries has been built on the momentum of the group’s reunion shows, which were initially rejected by producers. What started as a challenging comeback attempt has since transformed into a major success story, with tickets selling out within hours.

The renewed interest in SB Girls has reflected both nostalgia and the growing global popularity of Filipino pop acts.

Moreover, the docuseries is expected to showcase not only the highs of their comeback but also the setbacks they have encountered behind closed doors, giving fans a raw and honest look at the realities of the entertainment industry.

Celebrating the SB legacy

While an official release date for the docuseries has yet to be confirmed, anticipation is already building online. Longtime fans eagerly await to revisit memories that shaped their youth.

The SB Girls are set to bring their “Get, Get, Aw!” reunion concert on the global stage, including performances in the UAE on March and the US on May.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
