Entertainment /
Pinoy-Celebs

SB Girls reschedule Dubai and Abu Dhabi reunion concerts

Dubai and Abu Dhabi shows postponed, new dates will be announced soon

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
SB Girls concerts in Dubai on March 27 and in Abu Dhabi on March 28 have been postponed
Website / Preview.ph

Dubai: Due to the current geopolitical situation in this region, Filipino pop group SB Girls has postponed their highly anticipated reunion concert in the UAE.

Group leader Rochelle Pangilinan took to Instagram to inform her fans about this development.

“We do not have the new dates for now, but promise we will announce it as soon as it’s final,” said Pangilinan in Filipino.

Moreover, she has reassured the fans that the concerts will still push through.

“This is not cancelled, only a pause. Breath first.”

‘It’ll soon be over’

Gulf News has reached out to the event producers ProXperts and Luxurist CBM House Events to ask if there are target dates for the rescheduled shows.

“We do not have any target dates yet,” the event producers told Gulf News.

Earlier, they have issued a statement informing ticket holders about the change in schedule.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for the support.”

World tour

The iconic girl group has been originally scheduled to perform in Dubai on March 27 and in Abu Dhabi on March 28 as part of the UAE leg of their “Get, Get Aw!” world tour.

The SB Girls have already staged five reunion concerts driven by the strong demand from fans. Apart from the UAE leg, the group is also set to bring their performances to audiences in the US and Australia.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
