‘Core memory’: Why thousands of fans came to see SB Girls in Abu Dhabi

It was a night to relive the songs, dances, childhood memories they never forgot
Abu Dhabi: Some came dressed for the occasion. Others made sure they had enough sleep to keep up with the dancing. One fan even asked her employer to excuse her from work.
But for thousands of fans who have gathered at Etihad Arena on August 8, there was one common reason for making the trip, SB Girls had been part of their childhood.
The iconic Filipino girl group has brought its “Get Get Aw” concert to Abu Dhabi, turning the arena into a celebration of familiar songs, old memories, and the generation that grew up watching them on television.
For many in the audience, this has not been simply about seeing a favourite group perform. It has been about seeing a piece of their childhood come alive.
The group’s 19 members have arrived in Abu Dhabi on August 6 to complete the lineup for the Abu Dhabi leg of their world tour.
Among them were Grace Nera, Jhoana Orbeta, Weng Ibarra, Sandy Tolentino, Cherry Ann Rufo-Panganiban, Jovel Palomo, Monic Icban-Diamante, Mae Acosta-Valdes, Jacky Rivas, Sugar Mercado, Jopay Paguia, Mhyca Bautista, Shane Gonzales Ignacio, Danielle Sheen Ramirez-Hartmann, Cynthia Yapchiongco, Aifha Medina, Mia Pangyarihan, Sunshine Garcia-Castro, and Rochelle Pangilinan-Solinap.
For group leader Rochelle, bringing the group to Etihad Arena has been a particularly meaningful moment.
“It is a great honour for all of us to be the first Filipinos to perform at Etihad Arena. We will make sure that your trip here is absolutely worth it. This will become a core memory for you,” said Rochelle in Filipino.
The words “core memory” have captured exactly what the night meant to many in the audience.
The moment the familiar music has started, fans did not need much encouragement. They have sang along and danced to some of the group’s best-known songs, including “Bakit Papa,” “The Spageti Song” and “Halukay Ube.”
The group has also performed its new single, “Mama Mama,” bringing a newer song into a night otherwise filled with memories from years gone by.
For 34-year-old nurse Gecil Jane Bonifacio, the concert has been a chance to reconnect with the girl group she had admired since she was a child.
“Since 1990s, I was 10 years old back then, they were already my idol. It’s like reliving my childhood memories,” Bonifacio told Gulf News.
“Attending the concert is amazing and enjoyable. I prepared by having enough sleep so I can have this much energy.”
For 36-year-old nanny Analyn Talagtag, simply attending the concert has not been enough. She wanted to make the occasion special.
“I’m so excited. I prepared everything like my costume as well as my hair and makeup. I am their number one fan,” exclaimed Talagtag.
“During my youth, I grew up dancing with them. That's why I really made sure to be able to see them in person.”
For 32-year-old document controller Majilene Legaspi, the excitement has begun long before the concert itself.
“I bought the ticket during the pre-sale, even before the unprecedented situation. I'm very excited. It's very nostalgic and I feel so young again,” shared Legaspi.
For her, the connection has went beyond the songs.
“It’s been really part of my younger days, not just me, but all of us here.”
Legaspi has also remembered watching the group in their noon-time drama series “Daisy Siete,” saying she gained “a lot of learnings” from it.
For 29-year-old waitress Maricris Mendoza, seeing SB Girls live has felt almost unbelievable.
“I am very happy and excited about this once in a lifetime event. I prepared a lot for this. Before I'm only watching them on TV and I didn't expect to be here,” stated Mendoza.
The distance between the Philippines and the UAE has suddenly felt smaller as familiar songs connected fans to a time in their lives they had not forgotten.
For 37-year-old restaurant reservation officer Jayson Madara, the Abu Dhabi concert has been months in the making.
“I felt so excited when I learned that SB Girls will be having a concert here in the UAE. Since last year, I already prepared by planning, buying the VIP ticket, and then it happened. I've waited so many months and this is it,” exclaimed Madara.
He has highlighted that his love for SB Girls began when he was in high school.
“I was in high school when I started loving SB Girls, that's why up until now I know their songs very well and also the dance steps.”
That familiarity has been evident inside the arena, where fans joined in with the songs and dance moves they had known for years.
For 48-year-old housemaid Lilibeth Acista Barnachea, attending the concert has required an extra step.
Although she has been busy with work and it was not her day off, she asked her employer to excuse her so she could attend. Her employer has supported her by giving her a VIP ticket.
“Since I was young, I was watching them on TV and now, finally I'm seeing them in person. For me, they are the number group because they have been part of my childhood,” said Barnachea.
Her experience has summed up the evening best, the concert was worth making time for because the memories were worth returning to.
For 35-year-old cabin crew Dianne Andaya, the Abu Dhabi show has been another milestone.
“Since I'm a 90s baby, I'm really very excited. It’s also my first time to attend an international concert with my favourite girl group,” shared Andaya.
She has mentioned that she already attended the group’s concert in the Philippines in December, but she still wanted to experience the Abu Dhabi performance.
“I love and support them because I grew up with them. I grew up watching the SB Girls and they are my inspiration.”
The Abu Dhabi concert has ended with more than memories for the fans. SB Girls have been officially recognised and awarded as the first Filipino group to perform at Etihad Arena, marking a significant milestone for the group and their UAE audience.
And for fans who have not been ready to say goodbye just yet, there was more good news.
The group has confirmed that the Dubai leg of their tour will take place on December 19, giving their UAE supporters another opportunity to see them live.
By the end of the evening, the reason thousands of fans have come to Etihad Arena was clear. They have come for the songs, certainly. They have come to dance, sing, and finally see in person the performers they had once watched on TV.
But they have also come for something harder to put into words. They came for the feeling of being young again. And as SB Girls performed the songs that have followed their fans from the Philippines to the UAE, those memories came rushing back.
For one night in Abu Dhabi, thousands of fans did not just watch their childhood idols on stage. They have returned to a part of themselves they had never really left behind, and with another UAE show now set this year, they may not have to wait long to make another memory.