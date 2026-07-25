SB Girls to perform one major UAE concert in Abu Dhabi, Dubai show to be announced

Details of the Dubai leg will be revealed during the Abu Dhabi event
Dubai: Fans planning to watch the “SB Girls: Get Get Aw” tour in the UAE will need to make one change to their calendars.
Instead of two separate reunion concerts, the programme producers, ProXperts and Luxurist CBM House Events, have confirmed that the celebration will now take place as a single event at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 8. But for those wondering what happened to the Dubai show, organisers say the answer will come during the concert itself.
Speaking to Gulf News, ProXperts has clarified that the Dubai event is not cancelled, with details set to be revealed by the performers themselves.
“Details of the Dubai leg of the tour will be announced by the SB Girls themselves during their concert in Abu Dhabi,” ProXperts told Gulf News.
According to the organisers, the decision has been made to bring fans from across the Emirates together under one roof.
“To create an even bigger and more unforgettable experience for fans across the UAE, the producers have decided to bring the celebration together into one spectacular show at Etihad Arena. Fans from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the entire UAE will now come together for one grand scale concert experience with the legendary SB Girls,” read the statement.
Moreover, they have acknowledged that many fans have been looking forward to attending the Dubai concert.
“Personalised email notifications have been sent to all ticket holders outlining the event update, ticket arrangements, and the enhanced concert experience.”
The Dubai leg has been initially scheduled on August 9 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Fans who have already purchased tickets will not lose their place at the event.
Instead, all existing Dubai show ticket holders will receive complimentary seating upgrades for the Abu Dhabi concert as a gesture of appreciation for their support.
Those holding VIP tickets will also receive an enhanced experience, including an exclusive meet-and-greet with the SB Girls after the performance.
Meanwhile, organisers have described the event as a celebration of the community that has supported the iconic Filipino girl group over the years.
“This is more than a concert, it is a celebration of Filipino music, memories, and the fans who made this moment possible,” wrote the producers.
For now, all roads lead to Abu Dhabi on August 8. But by the end of the evening, fans have been expected to leave with more than memories of the performance, they will also know what comes next for the group's Dubai stop.