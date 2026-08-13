GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Chris Brown’s inappropriate tour antics spark outrage online: ‘This has gone too far’

Chris Brown’s onstage fan routines ignite criticism on Usher tour

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Singer Chris Browne
Singer Chris Browne
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Chris Brown’s on-stage fan performances have sparked fresh debate after footage from his Toronto concert appeared to show the singer taking his provocative routine to another level.

Brown, who is currently touring with Usher, has regularly invited fans on stage during performances of songs including “Take You Down” and “Get Down”. Videos from recent shows have circulated widely online, with some viewers describing the routines as overly sexual and inappropriate for a concert setting.

The latest footage was recorded at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Tuesday, August 11, where Brown was seen performing a choreographed routine with a female fan. The performance included close dancing and suggestive movements, prompting a fresh wave of reactions on social media.

The Toronto show follows another controversial performance earlier this month in Syracuse, New York.

During Brown’s August 1 concert at the JMA Wireless Dome, a dancer identified online as Kareema Divine joined him on stage for a performance of “Get Down”. Footage showed the dancer taking part in a theatrical routine involving a pole

Social media reaction was largely critical, with numerous posts describing the segment as inappropriate for a public event with such a large and varied audience.

This isn't the first time these on-stage bits have sparked backlash. A fan involved in an earlier version of the segment, identified online as a dancer and content creator, later posted cryptic social media messages seemingly addressing the criticism she received, without directly confirming or denying details of the incident.

Usher hasn't been exempt from scrutiny either. Earlier in the tour, during a stop in Nashville, he drew attention after a fan brought on stage for his set appeared visibly unenthusiastic about the interaction — a moment that also went viral, though for very different reasons.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates match point against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the quarterfinals on day ten of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.

Rybakina ousts Osaka, books Toronto semi-final vs Gauff

2m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates against Caty McNally of the United States during day six of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 07, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.

Alex Eala faces a tough road at Cincinnati Open

2m read
Lucki Ali

Lucky Ali’s death remarks move fans ahead of Dubai show

3m read
South Korean singer and actress Lee Ji-eun, known as IU.

IU cancels concert as chronic ear condition worsens

2m read