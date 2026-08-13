Chris Brown’s inappropriate tour antics spark outrage online: ‘This has gone too far’

Chris Brown’s onstage fan routines ignite criticism on Usher tour
Chris Brown’s on-stage fan performances have sparked fresh debate after footage from his Toronto concert appeared to show the singer taking his provocative routine to another level.
Brown, who is currently touring with Usher, has regularly invited fans on stage during performances of songs including “Take You Down” and “Get Down”. Videos from recent shows have circulated widely online, with some viewers describing the routines as overly sexual and inappropriate for a concert setting.
The latest footage was recorded at Rogers Stadium in Toronto on Tuesday, August 11, where Brown was seen performing a choreographed routine with a female fan. The performance included close dancing and suggestive movements, prompting a fresh wave of reactions on social media.
The Toronto show follows another controversial performance earlier this month in Syracuse, New York.
During Brown’s August 1 concert at the JMA Wireless Dome, a dancer identified online as Kareema Divine joined him on stage for a performance of “Get Down”. Footage showed the dancer taking part in a theatrical routine involving a pole
Social media reaction was largely critical, with numerous posts describing the segment as inappropriate for a public event with such a large and varied audience.
This isn't the first time these on-stage bits have sparked backlash. A fan involved in an earlier version of the segment, identified online as a dancer and content creator, later posted cryptic social media messages seemingly addressing the criticism she received, without directly confirming or denying details of the incident.
Usher hasn't been exempt from scrutiny either. Earlier in the tour, during a stop in Nashville, he drew attention after a fan brought on stage for his set appeared visibly unenthusiastic about the interaction — a moment that also went viral, though for very different reasons.
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