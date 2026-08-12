It’s not going to be an easy ride for Alex Eala at the Cincinnati Open

Her historic triumph at DC Open has propelled her ranking into uncharted territory
Alex Eala has been handed a daunting draw at the Cincinnati Open as the Filipina star looks to build on a remarkable run of form over the past few months.
The 21-year-old has become one of the biggest attractions on the WTA Tour, thanks not only to her engaging personality but also to her impressive performances on court.
Her historic triumph at the Mubadala DC Open has propelled her ranking into uncharted territory, with Eala expected to be seeded 17th at the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati – another career milestone in what has already been a breakthrough season.
Despite being seeded at the prestigious WTA 1000 tournament, Eala has not been handed a straightforward route through the draw.
She has received a first-round bye and will begin her campaign against either Magda Linette or Elena-Gabriela Ruse.
If Eala gets past her opening match, the challenge is likely to become considerably tougher.
Amanda Anisimova is the likely opponent in the third round, with the American expected to be eager to make an impact on home soil ahead of the US Open.
Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova could await in the fourth round, while Jessica Pegula is projected to be Eala’s quarter-final opponent. Eala defeated Pegula in the Washington Open final to claim the biggest title of her career.
The potential semi-final could bring another major test, with Iga Swiatek or Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina among the players who could stand in her way.
At the other end of the draw, Aryna Sabalenka or Coco Gauff are the most likely opponents Eala could face in the final.