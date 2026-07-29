Alex Eala stuns defending champion Leylah Fernandez to reach quarter-finals

Eala will face either second seed Elina Svitolina or Polina Kudermetova in the last eight
Alex Eala produced another statement victory by knocking out defending champion Leylah Fernandez 6-2, 7-6(1) to reach the quarter-finals of the Mubadala Citi DC Open.
The Filipino star showed remarkable resilience against Fernandez, recovering from a daunting 5-1 deficit in the second set before sealing the match in a dominant tiebreak. With the victory, Eala advances to the Washington Open quarter-finals, where she will face either second seed Elina Svitolina or Polina Kudermetova.
After cruising through the opening set, Eala looked set for another comfortable win when she took the first game of the second. Fernandez, however, responded in emphatic fashion, reeling off five straight games to move within one game of forcing a deciding set.
Rather than wilt under pressure, Eala mounted a stunning comeback. She won the next five games, with forehand winners closing out both the ninth and 10th games, to move ahead 6-5. Fernandez managed to hold serve to force a tiebreak, but Eala was unstoppable from there.
The 21-year-old raced to a 3-0 lead in the breaker before using her aggressive shot-making and clever court craft to extend her advantage. She wrapped up the contest in style with two consecutive forehand winners, completing another memorable upset over a defending champion.
Speaking after the match, Eala admitted the windy conditions made life difficult but was proud of the way she handled the challenge.
“It was definitely a factor, but ultimately something I could not control,” Eala said. “I had some tough moments in that match, and credit to Leylah because she put me under a lot of pressure. I’m super proud of how I fought and stayed in there.”
Reflecting on her dramatic turnaround in the second set, Eala said patience and mental strength proved decisive.
“I knew she was playing a little better and maybe my level had dropped a bit. Those are very tricky moments because you want to do better, but for one reason or another things aren’t coming together,” she said.
“I think patience was key, just trying to work it out and having a strong mentality to keep finding solutions.”