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Our new champion: Manny Pacquiao hails Alex Eala’s historic WTA triumph

Eala produced a stunning comeback to defeat world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the final

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
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Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts after winning the women's singles championship match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on the final day of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 3, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts after winning the women's singles championship match against Jessica Pegula of the United States on the final day of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 3, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao has congratulated Alex Eala after the Filipina tennis star made history by winning her maiden WTA Tour title at the Mubadala DC Open.

Pacquiao took to social media to praise Eala’s resilience and fighting spirit following her remarkable comeback victory in the final.

“Down in the first round pero bumangon. Yan ang puso ng Pilipino! Congrats Alex Eala, our new champion!” Pacquiao posted.

His message quickly drew widespread reactions from fans, with many celebrating Eala’s achievement and the support shown by one of the Philippines’ greatest sporting legends.

Eala produced a stunning comeback to defeat world No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the final, securing the biggest title of her career.

The victory earned the 21-year-old her first WTA Tour singles crown and made her the first Filipino player to win a WTA Tour title.

Reflecting on the milestone, Eala said the overwhelming support from family, friends and fans helped her stay composed ahead of the championship match.

“Before the final yesterday, I got so many sweet messages from my family and my friends who are on tour, wherever else in the world. I thought to myself, I feel so much love,” Eala said during the trophy presentation.

“So standing here in the middle of all this love, my first chance at a title, knowing that it won’t be my last, and already having achieved this feat and this milestone for my career, I knew that whatever would have happened after this match, it would have already been a win for me,” she added.

Eala also thanked her supporters across the globe, paying special tribute to the Filipino community.

“Thank you to all my supporters, especially the Filipino community here in DC and back home, and wherever you are in the world … I feel all the love. Maraming, maraming salamat mga kababayan,” she said.

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Filipina tennis playerPhilippinesAlex Eala

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