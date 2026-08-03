Rafael Nadal congratulates Alex Eala on historic WTA triumph

“Before the final yesterday, I got so many sweet messages from my family and my friends. I thought to myself, ‘I feel so much love’. Standing here in the middle of all this love, my first chance at a title, knowing it won’t be my last. Already having achieved this feat and this milestone for my career, I knew that whatever would have happened after this match, it would have already been a win for me. Thank you everybody. I really look forward to seeing you guys again.”