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Alex Eala upsets Naomi Osaka, storms into DC Open final

Filipino tennis sensation will now face Jessica Pegula in the final

Last updated:
Jai Rai
2 MIN READ
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Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates after winning a women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on day six of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 01, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates after winning a women's singles match against Naomi Osaka of Japan on day six of the Mubadala DC Open 2026 at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on August 01, 2026 in Washington, DC.
AFP

Alex Eala produced another stunning upset by defeating former world No. 1 and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2 in the semi-finals of the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, D.C., on Sunday to book her place in the final.

The victory sends the world No. 28 Filipina into her second WTA Tour final above the WTA 125 level, following her runner-up finish at the Eastbourne Open last year. It also marks the first hard-court final of her WTA Tour career.

Eala displayed remarkable composure against the third-seeded Osaka, producing a clinical performance to reach her maiden WTA 500 final.

The opening set was a closely contested affair, with both players trading breaks in the third and fourth games before holding serve to remain level at 4-4. Osaka’s back-to-back unforced errors at a crucial stage handed Eala the break she needed for a 5-4 advantage.

The Filipina then confidently served out the set before racing to a 2-0 lead in the second. Maintaining the pressure throughout, Eala secured another crucial break in the seventh game to move within touching distance of victory.

She closed out the match in just one hour and 16 minutes, completing one of the biggest wins of her career.

Eala will now face Jessica Pegula in the final after the American defeated fourth seed Diana Shnaider 7-5, 6-4 in the other semi-final. The championship clash will be a rematch of their Miami Open semi-final last year, where Pegula ended Eala’s breakthrough run.

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Filipina tennis playerPhilippinesTennisAlex Eala

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