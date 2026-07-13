GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala achieves highest-ever ranking

Filipino tennis sensation moves up four spots to No 28

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Philippines' Alex Eala returns to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their women's singles round of 16 match of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2026.
Philippines' Alex Eala returns to Italy's Jasmine Paolini during their women's singles round of 16 match of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 6, 2026.
AFP

Alexandra Eala is back, and how!

After a lean clay season that saw her ranking plummet to now unfamiliar territory, the Filipino tennis sensation has just reached her highest-ever ranking following her storming run into Wimbledon Round of 16 where she lost to Jasmine Paolini.

Her victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek in the third round was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament and thanks to that and her semi-final run in Berlin, where she lost to new Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, the 21-year-old is now ranked No 28 in the world, moving up four spots.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Eala, who lost in the first round a year ago on her Wimbledon debut, became the first player from the Philippines to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam singles tournament in the Open era.

In dissecting her loss to Paolini, Eala pointed to a seemingly perennial problem, her serve.

" I have days like that. Everyone has days where they don't play their best tennis," said Eala, who trained at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy in Spain as a teenager. "I understand that's part of the job. I don't think I'm going to be playing the best tennis of my life every single day.

"With that being said," she added, "I'm really proud of how I handled things. I just have to kind of move forward and continue with my progress."

Eala, who made a breakthrough in March 2025 by reaching the Miami Open semi-finals, has elevated her stardom at Wimbledon, both on and off the court. She met Kate, the princess of Wales, and even took a photo with her.

Up next for the Filipino superstar is the Mubadala DC Open, a WTA 500 event in Washington DC, scheduled to run from July 27 to August 6.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Czech Republic's Linda Noskova returns to Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk during their women's singles semi-final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 9, 2026.

Muchova and Noskova set up all-Czech Wimbledon final

3m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines celebrates winning the third round women's singles match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 4, 2026.(AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska)

Alex Eala’s defeat of Swiatek not a surprise

2m read
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina serves to Belgium's Elise Mertens during their women's singles third round tennis match on the sixth day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 4, 2026.

Former champ Elena Rybakina crashes out at Wimbledon

1m read
Serena Williams smiles after a training session at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, ahead of the Wimbledon Championships in London.

All eyes on Serena Williams as Wimbledon set to begin

3m read