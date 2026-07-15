I will continue to represent Philippines in the best way possible’: Alex Eala

The 21-year-old enjoyed the best Grand Slam run of her career at Wimbledon
After receiving a hero’s welcome in Manila following her historic Wimbledon campaign, Alexandra Eala said she was proud to represent the Philippines and vowed to continue raising the country’s flag on the global stage.
The 21-year-old enjoyed the best Grand Slam run of her career at Wimbledon, becoming the first Filipino player to reach the fourth round of a major. Her stunning third-round victory over defending champion Iga Swiatek was among the biggest upsets of the tournament. Combined with her semi-final appearance at the Berlin Open, where she lost to eventual Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova, Eala climbed four places to a career-high world No. 28.
“I cannot begin to describe how overjoyed I am to see how my progress has been received by the Filipino people.
“And it warms my heart because I know that it comes from a profound and shared love for our nation.
“I carry the flag with me wherever I go, and I am a firm believer that where you come from is a big part of who you are.
“So I do my best to represent the best of our country, on and off the court, because I’m really proud and it comes from a genuine place of love.
“So I promise that I will continue to represent the Philippines in the best way that I possibly can,” she added.
Eala also addressed the perception that professional tennis players can be egocentric, defending her fellow competitors.
“Maybe it’s a wrong idea that comes to mind. I’ve heard, I don’t know if it’s true, that people say tennis players can be egocentric. I don’t think we are egocentric just because we are tennis players. And if someone is egocentric, I don’t think it’s because they are tennis players. I think maybe they are simply egocentric because that’s who they are.
“It is true that in tennis, to a certain extent, when it comes to competition, you have to put yourself first and think about yourself,” she said.
Eala’s attention now turns to the North American hard-court swing. She is scheduled to compete at the Washington Open before heading to the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, which will serve as key preparations for the US Open, the final Grand Slam of the 2026 season.