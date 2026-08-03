DC Open final suspended as rain halts Alex Eala-Jessica Pegula clash

Organisers move final to Monday after rain, lightning near Rock Creek Park Tennis Centre
The women’s singles final at the Mubadala DC Open between Alex Eala and Jessica Pegula was suspended due to rain and lightning near the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Washington, with the championship match set to resume on Monday.
Pegula was leading 6-4, 1-2 when play was halted after 55 minutes, with Eala serving in the second set. Neither player had faced a break point in the second set before the weather forced them off Stadium Court.
The final had already been delayed for several hours because of persistent rain. Originally scheduled to begin at noon, the match eventually got under way after multiple postponements. Pegula made the stronger start, taking the opening set 6-4 with a composed display.
Eala responded positively in the second set, holding her opening two service games to edge ahead 2-1 before rain and nearby lightning brought proceedings to a halt, disrupting the Filipina’s momentum.
The 21-year-old is chasing her maiden WTA singles title in just her second tour-level final. Her impressive run in Washington has included victories over Zheng Qinwen, defending champion Leylah Fernandez, world No. 10 Elina Svitolina and four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.
Pegula, meanwhile, is aiming to win the Washington title for the second time, having lifted her first WTA trophy at the tournament seven years ago.
The American also holds the edge in their head-to-head record, having defeated Eala in a thrilling three-set semi-final at the 2025 Miami Open.