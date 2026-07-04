Alexandra Eala stuns Wimbledon Champion Iga Swiatek

Eala is the first player from the Philippines to reach the Round of 16 of a Grand Slam.
Dubai: Reigning champion Iga Swiatek was dumped out of Wimbledon in the third round on Saturday as an inspired Alexandra Eala created more history for the Philippines with a straight-sets victory on Centre Court.
Eala edged a dramatic 84-minute first set before powering to a 7-6 (11/9), 6-2 victory over a stunned Swiatek on Centre Court to reach the last 16.
"It's difficult to describe I'm in the second week of a Slam and it's incredible for me," said Eala.
It is six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek's earliest exit from a major tournament since another third-round defeat, by Yulia Putintseva, also at Wimbledon two years ago.
The 21-year-old Eala became the first player from the Philippines to reach the third round of a Grand Slam event in the Open era by defeating Maya Joint on Thursday.
But the 29th seed was not overawed by taking on six-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek, notching her second win in three meetings with the Polish third seed.
The left-hander, who had only won one match at a Slam before this week, will next face former runner-up Jasmine Paolini on Monday.
Eala will be bidding to become the first player from the Philippines to reach a singles Grand Slam quarter-final since Felicisimo Ampon at the 1953 French Open.
She had enjoyed raucous support from her Filipino fans on the outside courts at the All England Club in the first two rounds, but again impressed in a far less partisan atmosphere on Centre Court against Swiatek.
The 25-year-old Swiatek failed to bounce back from a disappointing last-16 defeat at the French Open, where she is a four-time winner.
She made 44 unforced errors as she struggled to regroup after missing two sets points in a first-set tie-break.