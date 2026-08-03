Alex Eala beats Jessica Pegula to win historic Mubadala DC Open title

The 21-year-old recovered from losing the opening set before dominating the latter stages of the final to secure her maiden WTA title in Washington.

Dubai: Filipina tennis star Alex Eala claimed the biggest title of her career on Monday, defeating world No. 3 Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to win the Mubadala DC Open and become the first player from the Philippines to lift a WTA singles trophy.

When play resumed, Eala found another gear. Trailing 4-3 in the second set, she reeled off the final nine games of the match, sealing victory with a commanding 6-0 third set in which she conceded just eight points.

The championship match was completed a day later after heavy rain forced play to be suspended on Sunday night. Pegula was leading 6-4, 1-2 when the match was halted.

Pegula, the tournament's top seed and world No. 3, was seeking another title in Washington but was unable to halt Eala's remarkable comeback as the Filipina finished the tournament in emphatic fashion.

The win marks a breakthrough moment for Eala, who has emerged as one of Asia's brightest young tennis talents. By lifting the Mubadala DC Open trophy, she also became the first Filipino to win a WTA Tour singles title.

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