Development comes as surprise since they were listed together on tournament’s homepage
Alexandra Eala and Venus Williams were initially touted as one of the most exciting doubles pairings at the WTA 500 Mubadala D.C. Open, but the official draw has revealed that the two will not team up after all.
Eala is not included in the doubles draw, while Williams has been paired with Diana Shnaider.
The development has come as a surprise, especially after Eala and Williams were still listed together on the tournament’s homepage and were seen training alongside each other on Friday, July 24. The two were also pictured sharing a joint practice session, adding to the expectation that they would make their second appearance as a doubles team.
No official explanation has been given for the change so far, with the only update suggesting that Williams has “re-paired.”
The sudden change has led to speculation that Eala could be dealing with an injury, although there has been no confirmation of that possibility.
The 21-year-old Filipina rising star had been expected to team up with the 46-year-old American tennis legend in Washington, where the Mubadala D.C. Open runs until August 2 as part of the hard-court swing leading into the US Open.
“Inspiring multiple generations,” the tournament organisers wrote in a social media post featuring Eala and Williams during their training session.
The expected partnership would have marked their second doubles outing together. Eala and Williams previously joined forces at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany last month, reaching the quarter-finals.
That run came only months after Eala and her American partner Iva Jovic pulled off a major upset against Williams and then-World No. 8 Elina Svitolina at the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland. Eala and Jovic defeated the star duo 7-6 (9-7), 6-1 before advancing to the semi-finals.
Williams, meanwhile, will now partner Shnaider in a doubles field featuring several strong combinations. The top-seeded team comprises Italy’s Sara Errani, a 10-time Grand Slam doubles champion, and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez, a former Wimbledon mixed doubles champion.
Eala’s absence from the doubles draw comes as she prepares to begin her hard-court season following an impressive grass-court campaign. The Filipina enjoyed a historic run at Wimbledon, reaching the round of 16, while also winning the Birmingham title and reaching the semi-finals in Berlin.