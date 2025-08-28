Venus Williams serves looks — and a comeback — at the US Open

Seven-time major winner thrills fans with resilience, style on return to Flushing Meadows
Dubai: At the US Open, Venus Williams doesn’t just serve aces — she serves looks. The seven-time Grand Slam champion has turned the courts of Flushing Meadows into her runway, debuting bold custom outfits that have fashion insiders talking as much as tennis fans.
Her mixed doubles appearance with Reilly Opelka last week saw her in a navy-and-white dress by New York label Khaite, while at the Stars of the Open charity exhibition she switched to a pleated merino-wool dress and ruffled jacket by Luar. On Monday, she stepped out in a crisp white ERL skirt, polo and jacket, accessorised with a fuzzy racket case that resembled a chicken drumstick — a playful retro nod that had social media buzzing.
But for Williams, now 45, fashion is only part of the story. This US Open marks her first Grand Slam in two years after a long battle with injuries and illness, including surgery for uterine fibroids. She returned to the tour in July following a 16-month layoff, and though she exited in the first round of singles on Monday night against 11th seed Karolina Muchova, the American called it a victory just to feel healthy again.
“Oh, what did I prove to myself? I think for me, getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthy,” she said. “When you play unhealthy, it’s in your mind. So it was nice to be freer.”
Venus, the oldest singles player at the US Open since 1981, was embraced by fans with chants of “Let’s go, Venus!” and a standing ovation as she left Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The comeback continues in women’s doubles, where Venus has received a wild card alongside Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 singles runner-up. The duo will face sixth seeds Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez in the opening round.
Williams already owns 14 Grand Slam doubles titles — all with sister Serena — including two in New York. Whether through her tennis or her trendsetting wardrobe, she remains a headline act in Queens.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox