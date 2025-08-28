Venus Williams serves looks — and a comeback — at the US Open

Her mixed doubles appearance with Reilly Opelka last week saw her in a navy-and-white dress by New York label Khaite, while at the Stars of the Open charity exhibition she switched to a pleated merino-wool dress and ruffled jacket by Luar. On Monday, she stepped out in a crisp white ERL skirt, polo and jacket, accessorised with a fuzzy racket case that resembled a chicken drumstick — a playful retro nod that had social media buzzing.

But for Williams, now 45, fashion is only part of the story. This US Open marks her first Grand Slam in two years after a long battle with injuries and illness, including surgery for uterine fibroids. She returned to the tour in July following a 16-month layoff, and though she exited in the first round of singles on Monday night against 11th seed Karolina Muchova, the American called it a victory just to feel healthy again.

“Oh, what did I prove to myself? I think for me, getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthy,” she said. “When you play unhealthy, it’s in your mind. So it was nice to be freer.”

From playing on the pitch to analysing it from the press box, Satish has spent over three decades living and breathing sport. A cricketer-turned-journalist, he has covered three Cricket World Cups, the 2025 Champions Trophy, countless IPL seasons, F1 races, horse racing classics, and tennis in Dubai. Cricket is his home ground, but he sees himself as an all-rounder - breaking stories, building pages, going live on podcasts, and interviewing legends across every corner of the sporting world. Satish started on the back pages, and earned his way to the front, now leading the sports team at Gulf News, where he has spent 25 years navigating the fast-evolving game of journalism. Whether it’s a Super-Over thriller or a behind-the-scenes story, he aims to bring insight, energy, and a fan’s heart to every piece. Because like sport, journalism is about showing up, learning every day, and giving it everything.