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Eala thanks fans following first round win in Austria

Eala wins her first match on clay in the Linz Open

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts as she plays against Austria's Julia Grabher during their women's singles match of the WTA Upper Austria Ladies Linz tennis tournament in Linz, Austria on April 7, 2026.
Philippines' Alexandra Eala reacts as she plays against Austria's Julia Grabher during their women's singles match of the WTA Upper Austria Ladies Linz tennis tournament in Linz, Austria on April 7, 2026.
AFP-BARBARA GINDL

Dubai: With the backing of the Filipino community, Alex Eala knocks out Julia Grabher as the Filipina advances to the Linz Open round of 16 to take on Grand Slam winner Jelena Ostapenko.

Despite Eala coming up against Grabher in her home tournament of Austria, the 20-yead-old was welcomed with huge support from her loyal Filipino fans.

“I did not expect that there would be many of you here in Linz, but thank you for following my matches and see you tomorrow,” said Eala in a mix of Filipino and English.

The World No. 46 took almost an hour to secure the opening set, with both players holding serve through the first nine games before the Filipina broke in the 10th.

In that dramatic game, world No. 89 Grabher came close to leveling at 5-5 after gaining advantage, but Eala won the next three points, including a stunning forehand winner, to claim the set.

Eala then surged to a 4-1 lead in the second set, quickly halting Grabher’s comeback, and wrapped up the match in 1 hour 42 minutes.

“I kept the intensity well throughout the match. She’s a very intense player and has really good shots so I’m really happy with the win,” explained Eala.

Eala is aiming for a stronger clay season after exiting in the second round of all four clay events she played last year.

Her streak will be put to the test when she faces world No. 23 Ostapenko on Wednesday.

Eala holds a 2-0 WTA record against the Latvian, having defeated Ostapenko at both the 2025 Miami Open and 2025 Eastbourne Open, events where she made deep runs.

Ostapenko received a first-round bye as the No. 4 seed in Linz.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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