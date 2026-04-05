Alex Eala faces tough draw at Linz

The Filipina superstar trained along with former world No. 1 and four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek at the Spaniard’s backyard. Eala is a graduate of the academy and with her ranking plummeting to No 45 from No 29 following her underwhelming run at the Miami Open where she reached the semi-finals last year, the left-handed counter-puncher will be hoping to resurrect her season again, having signed up for WTA 500 tournaments in Linz and Stuttgart and WTA 1000 event in Madrid in what will be a very busy April for her.