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Alex Eala beats Magda Linette to enter Miami Open Round of 16

Filipino star put on a fine performance to win in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(2)

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot against Magda Linette of Poland during Day 5 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot against Magda Linette of Poland during Day 5 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 21, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
AF

Dubai: Alex Eala defeated Magda Linette to enter the Round of 16 at Miami Open on Saturday night.

The Filipino star put on a fine performance as she beat the Polish tennis player Linette in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(2) to win the Round of 32 match.

Th 20-year-old is now level in her head-to-head record against world No. 50 Linette at 2-2.

“I think I matured a lot in the past year. I’ve been put in a lot of high-pressure moments, a lot of big stages, which I’m so grateful for and wouldn’t trade for the world, but being back in the fourth round makes me feel the same as I did last year,” she said after her win.

Seeded 31st in the tournament, Eala faces world No. 14 and 13th seed Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the fourth round.

Muchova defeated British Katie Boulter in their round of 32 encounter, 6-3, 7-5.

Earlier, The Filipino tennis ace survived German Laura Siegemund, 6(6)-7, 6-3, 6-3, on Friday morning, for her first win in the tournament, where she made history with a semi-final breakthrough as a qualifier.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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