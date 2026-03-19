GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

Alex Eala beats Siegemund to advance at Miami Open

Filipino tennis star fights back to win in three sets 6-7, 6-3, 6-3

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Alexandra Eala
Alexandra Eala
AFP

Dubai: Alex Eala fought back from a set down to defeat Laura Siegemund to enter the Round of 32 at Miami Open on Thursday.

After having lost the first set in a tie-breaker 6-7(6), the 20-year-old took control of the match in the second set. She earned an early break and maintained it to win the second set 6-3.

She continued her domination in the third set taking an early lead of 2-0.

But Siegemund wasn’t surrendering so easily as he fought back to break Eala immediately.

That didn’t affect the Filipino’s confidence as she broke back the 38-year-old German’s serve after an intense battle to gain a 3-1 advantage. She ensured she kept her control over the game to wrap the set and the match 6-3.

Earlier in an interview with The Times, Eala said she was overwhelmed by the support she receives each time she competes.

“It’s such a good thing to have and I’m super grateful,” Eala said. “I’m happy that [Filipinos] are being exposed to tennis. At the end of the day, it’s just a way for us to bond and show pride in our culture.

“We’re very proud of where we come from. I haven’t seen that shared sense of pride in a lot of other communities, so that’s one of the things that makes us special.

“But yeah, of course, especially in the beginning of the year, it kind of stepped up a notch. It was a little surprising, definitely, because it’s hard to see yourself as that ‘famous’ when you have just been you for your whole life.

“But once you get past that, you learn to really enjoy it because the atmosphere is really different when there’s a full stadium.”

She also spoke about her fame back home in Quezon City in the Philippines. “It’s weird because being at home is like the most normal thing, right? But being famous at home, I walk around the streets or go to the restaurants I’ve gone to since I was a kid and all of a sudden people are asking for photos, so it’s something to get used to,” she said.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
Filipina tennis playerMiami OpenPhilippinesTennis

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines and Linda Noskova of Czechia wait in the players tunnel before walking out onto court for their fourth round match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

Why did Alex Eala drop from career-high No 29 to No 50

2m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines plays Linda Noskova of Czechia during Day 7 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

Alex Eala faces her moment of truth in Miami

3m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines returns a shot to Linda Noskova of Czechia during Day 7 of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 10, 2026 in Indian Wells, California.

I’m here to stay, says Alex Eala despite tough loss

2m read
Alexandra Eala, Philippine's trailblazer and 49th-ranked in WTA tennis, speaks to members of the media during a press conference in Manila on January 24, 2026, ahead of the Philippines Open-WTA 125 on January 26.

Alex Eala continues to rise in WTA rankings

1m read