Alex Eala knocked out of the Stuttgart Open following Leylah Fernandez defeat

Dubai: Alex Eala was defeated in the first round for only the third time in 2026, as Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, who is of Filipino descent, secured a straight-sets victory to progress at the Stuttgart Open in Germany.

The 20-year-old was eliminated in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open in Germany after a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Canada’s Fernandez on Tuesday, April 14, in a match that highlighted their shared Filipino heritage.

Fernandez, born to a Filipina-Canadian mother and an Ecuadorian father, justified her status as the higher-ranked player by racing into an early lead and maintaining control throughout to secure a straight-sets win over Eala.

Trailing 2-5 in the second set, Eala rallied by taking the next two games to raise hopes of a decider, but ultimately fell short as world No. 25 Fernandez recovered from a 0-30 deficit in the 10th game to close out the match in 1 hour and 28 minutes.

The win boosted Fernandez’s hopes of turning around a difficult 2026 season, in which she held a 4-9 record heading into the WTA 500 event, with the 2021 US Open runner-up now set to face either Italy’s Jasmine Paolini or Turkey’s Zeynep Sönmez in the round of 16.

“Happy to get the win here,” said Fernandez. “There is always that lapse in concentration. I’m just glad that I stayed positive as much as possible.”

It was only the third time in 2026 that Eala had fallen in the first round, following earlier exits at the Australian Open in January and the Qatar Open in February.

The world No. 45 Filipina also endured consecutive defeats after a 6-4, 7-5 loss to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in the round of 16 at the Linz Open in Austria a week earlier.

Eala has not managed more than one win in a clay-court tournament since reaching the third round of qualifying at the 2024 French Open, though she will be aiming to turn that around at the Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 event, later this April.

Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.