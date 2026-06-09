Dubai carrier says approval would add jobs, cargo capacity and long-haul links
Dubai: Emirates is ready to launch daily flights to Berlin and Stuttgart and spend more than €100 million a year on operations if German authorities approve the services.
The Dubai airline said the proposed routes would add long-haul capacity to two major German city regions that remain underserved by direct international services. The plan is subject to approval from Germany’s Federal Ministry of Transport.
Berlin, Germany’s political centre, has a population of 3.9 million and a large diplomatic, start-up and tourism base. Emirates said more than 85% of Berlin Brandenburg Airport’s international connectivity is within Europe, based on OAG schedule data.
Stuttgart is the economic centre of Baden-Württemberg, one of Germany’s strongest export-driven states, but also lacks the long-haul links needed by manufacturers, suppliers and trading partners.
“Emirates is ready to bring daily widebody connectivity to Berlin and Stuttgart and connect them with our extensive network, backed by substantial investment," said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline. "These are two of Germany's most important economic centres, yet both remain underserved when it comes to long-haul connectivity.
"German businesses have told us they need it, the Berlin Chamber of Commerce has called for it, our own data confirms the demand is there and flights are forecast to be full.”
These are destinations that matter to German exporters, tourism operators, and the millions of travellers looking for more choice and better connections. All we are asking for is the opportunity to serve these cities and their communities, and we remain committed to working constructively with the German authorities to make that a reality and deliver tangible benefits that would be felt across both city regions from day one of our operations
The airline said daily services would connect Berlin and Stuttgart through Dubai to 50 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Australasia that are not served by German airlines.
In 2025, Emirates carried 2.36 million passengers to and from Germany. Around 40% flew between Dubai and Germany, while 60% connected onward through Dubai. Its top Germany-linked markets included Australia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
Emirates said the routes would create hundreds of jobs. A 2012 study by the German Aerospace Centre estimated that daily Emirates services to Berlin and Stuttgart would create close to 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, a figure the airline said remains broadly consistent today.
The cargo case is also central to the proposal. A daily Boeing 777-300ER service would provide more than 280 tonnes of belly-hold cargo capacity a week, supporting exports and imports including pharmaceuticals, electrical equipment, machinery and transport technology components.
Berlin’s business community has already pushed for stronger long-haul links. A 2023 survey by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry found that 75% of respondents described the city’s long-haul offering as deficient or insufficient. Dubai was named the top priority connection to strengthen.
Emirates said the flights would also support inbound tourism from the GCC.
Germany recorded nearly 1.2 million overnight stays from GCC visitors in 2024, with the segment contributing an estimated €2.3 billion to the German economy. The German National Tourist Board expects GCC visitor numbers to reach 3 million annually by the end of the decade.
Direct Emirates flights would put Berlin and Stuttgart in front of more GCC travellers, many of whom currently choose destinations with direct widebody access.