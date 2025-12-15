Air Arabia launches daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Munich

New service marks airline’s first direct route to Germany, expands UAE-European network
Dubai: Air Arabia has launched daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Munich, opening its first direct connection to Germany from its home hub in the UAE.
The service began on December 15 and is operated using the airline’s Airbus A320neo aircraft. Air Arabia said the aircraft offers improved comfort and efficiency for passengers on the route.
Munich Airport marked the arrival of the inaugural flight with a welcome ceremony attended by senior representatives from Air Arabia and airport officials.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said the new route strengthens the airline’s presence in Europe and adds another major destination to its Sharjah network.
“Munich is a key cultural and economic hub. This direct service offers customers greater choice and a convenient travel option between the UAE and Germany,” Al Ali said.
Oliver Dersch, Senior Vice President Aviation at Munich Airport, said the route expands connectivity between Munich and the Gulf region.
“The launch of this service strengthens Munich’s position in traffic to and from GCC markets and broadens travel options for passengers,” he said.
Munich becomes the latest addition to Air Arabia’s European network from the UAE. The airline already operates direct flights from Sharjah to cities including Vienna, Athens, Milan Bergamo, Krakow and Warsaw Chopin, with services to Warsaw Modlin and Prague planned.
Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. The airline offers onboard services such as its SkyTime in-flight streaming platform, SkyCafe onboard menu and the Air Rewards loyalty programme.
