Carrier now flies to two airports in Poland’s capital, offering 24 weekly from Sharjah
Dubai: Air Arabia has expanded its European network with the launch of flights to Warsaw Modlin Airport, giving travellers from the UAE access to two airports in the Polish capital.
The Sharjah-based low-cost carrier began the new service on December 20, operating non-stop flights from Sharjah International Airport. The launch makes Air Arabia one of the few airlines connecting Sharjah to both Warsaw Modlin and Warsaw Chopin airports.
With the addition of Warsaw Modlin, Air Arabia now operates 24 weekly flights between the UAE and Poland. This includes daily services to Warsaw Chopin Airport and 10 non-stop flights per week to Krakow.
Air Arabia said the expansion reflects growing demand for travel between the UAE and Central Europe, driven by tourism, business travel and visiting friends and relatives.
“Our growing footprint in Poland reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening connectivity with key European markets,” said Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia. “By serving both Warsaw airports and the city of Krakow, we are offering travellers more choice and convenience between the UAE and Poland.”
Officials at Warsaw Modlin Airport said the new route strengthens the airport’s international network and provides passengers in northern Poland with direct access to the Middle East.
The airline’s European destinations from Sharjah now include Munich, Vienna, Athens, Milan Bergamo, Prague, Krakow, Warsaw Chopin and Warsaw Modlin.
Air Arabia operates an all-Airbus fleet of A320 and A321 aircraft. Air Arabia continued its strong growth trajectory in 2025, reporting robust financial results, with a double-digit increase in revenue and passenger numbers, driven by an expanded route network and fleet.
The carrier aggressively grew its European footprint for the winter 2025–26 schedule, including daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Munich, its first direct service to Germany.
The airline also added daily flights to Prague, marking another major European gateway from its Sharjah hub. These moves brought Air Arabia’s European network to nearly 20 destinations for winter 2025–26, including established hubs such as Vienna, Athens, Milan Bergamo, and Krakow.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox