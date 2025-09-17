Air Arabia increases Sharjah-Phuket flights to three daily services

The expansion responds to strong and growing demand for travel to Phuket, one of Thailand’s top holiday destinations. It also strengthens Air Arabia’s presence in the Thai market, complementing its existing non-stop flights from Sharjah to Bangkok and Krabi.

“Thailand continues to be a key destination for both leisure and business travellers,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia. “Increasing our flights to Phuket is a direct response to strong demand and reflects our commitment to expanding choice, convenience, and value for our customers. This growth enhances non-stop connectivity between the UAE and Thailand, supporting tourism and trade.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.