Air Arabia increases Sharjah-Phuket flights to three daily services

Expansion responds to strong and growing demand for travel to Phuket, Thailand
Sharjah: Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest low-cost carrier, will increase its flight frequency between Sharjah and Phuket to three daily services starting October 26, 2025.
The expansion responds to strong and growing demand for travel to Phuket, one of Thailand’s top holiday destinations. It also strengthens Air Arabia’s presence in the Thai market, complementing its existing non-stop flights from Sharjah to Bangkok and Krabi.
“Thailand continues to be a key destination for both leisure and business travellers,” said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia. “Increasing our flights to Phuket is a direct response to strong demand and reflects our commitment to expanding choice, convenience, and value for our customers. This growth enhances non-stop connectivity between the UAE and Thailand, supporting tourism and trade.”
Air Arabia operates a fleet of 83 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Passengers can enjoy value-added services including ‘SkyTime’, its complimentary in-flight streaming service, and ‘SkyCafe’, the onboard menu. The airline also offers ‘Air Rewards’, its regional loyalty program.
