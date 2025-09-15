GOLD/FOREX
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Assiut, Egypt

From November 4, Abu Dhabi’s first low-cost airline starts two weekly flights

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi
Air Arabia

Dubai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will expand its Egypt network this November with the launch of new direct flights to Assiut.

Starting November 4, 2025, the capital’s first low-cost carrier will operate two weekly flights from Zayed International Airport to Assiut International Airport, scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays.

The move strengthens connectivity between the UAE and Egypt, with Assiut becoming the third Egyptian city served by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, alongside Cairo and Alexandria.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to launch our newest service to Assiut, extending our reach into Upper Egypt directly from the UAE capital. This addition strengthens our network between the UAE and Egypt, offering customers more convenient and affordable options to travel between the two countries.”

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently operates a fleet of 12 Airbus A320s, flying to more than 30 international destinations from Abu Dhabi. The airline plans to expand both its fleet and route network before the end of the year.

Passengers can also access onboard services including ‘SkyTime’ (free in-flight streaming), ‘SkyCafe’ (affordable onboard catering), and ‘Air Rewards’, the carrier’s loyalty program.

Tickets for the new Abu Dhabi–Assiut service are now available through Air Arabia’s website, call centre, and partner travel agencies.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
