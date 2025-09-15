Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Assiut, Egypt

The move strengthens connectivity between the UAE and Egypt, with Assiut becoming the third Egyptian city served by Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, alongside Cairo and Alexandria.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently operates a fleet of 12 Airbus A320s, flying to more than 30 international destinations from Abu Dhabi. The airline plans to expand both its fleet and route network before the end of the year.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to launch our newest service to Assiut, extending our reach into Upper Egypt directly from the UAE capital. This addition strengthens our network between the UAE and Egypt, offering customers more convenient and affordable options to travel between the two countries.”

