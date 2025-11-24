Emirates NBD, MetLife strengthen partnership to support customers’ financial aspirations

The partnership aims to make financial security easier through digital tools and guidance
MetLife and Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, have renewed their strategic partnership for another five years, building on more than two decades of collaboration and strengthening their joint commitment of delivering broader protection and long-term savings solutions tailored to the needs of individuals, families and businesses across the UAE.
The enhanced offering will provide Emirates NBD customers with greater access to a comprehensive suite of insurance and savings products including life, health and accident coverage, as well as flexible savings plans designed to support future goals. Supported by digital tools and personalised advice, the partnership aims to make financial security more accessible and empowering.
United by a common goal of driving customer-first values, fostering innovation and focusing on long-term impact, this next chapter reinforces their shared vision of building a more confident future for the UAE community.
“We are delighted to continue our partnership with MetLife, offering our customers a stronger portfolio of insurance and savings solutions that complement their financial goals”, said Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD. “By working together, we ensure our customers receive the highest standard of protection, flexibility and long-term value, delivered with the ease and convenience they expect from Emirates NBD.”
Maria Angeles Amezcua, General Manager of MetLife in the Gulf, added: “This renewal is about more than extending a successful partnership, it is about deepening our impact. Together with Emirates NBD, we are creating solutions that help protect what matters today while enabling our customers to plan for tomorrow.
Staying true to our purpose — always with you, building a more confident future — we are proud to bring broader, more inclusive financial protection to people across the UAE.”
In line with the UAE’s continued growth, MetLife and Emirates NBD remain firmly aligned in their mission to champion financial wellbeing and resilience, delivering trusted, future-ready solutions that empower individuals, families and businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving landscape.
