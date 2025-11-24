Air Arabia launches London flights with non-stop service to Gatwick

This expanded route schedule will be serviced by the Airbus A321neo LR aircraft
Air Arabia will operate twice-daily, non-stop flights between Sharjah and London Gatwick beginning March 29, 2026, the airline said on Monday.
The route, serviced by the Airbus A321neo LR aircraft, gives travellers new choices and enhanced connectivity between the UAE and the UK.
Adel Al Ali, group CEO of Air Arabia, stated: “The launch of our new service to London Gatwick marks a significant milestone in Air Arabia’s ongoing growth journey. This expansion reflects our continued commitment to connecting our key markets with greater reach and convenience while delivering the value-driven travel experience Air Arabia is known for.”
He added: “The introduction of London Gatwick not only enhances connectivity from our Sharjah hub but reflects our commitment to offering customers, whether travelling for business or leisure, a greater choice of affordable and reliable air travel options. We look forward to welcoming travellers onboard and providing them with direct access between the UAE and the United Kingdom.”
Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer at London Gatwick, added: “Demand for flights to destinations across the Middle East has really taken off this year and we have been delighted to offer passengers across London and the South East an increasingly fantastic range of routes and choice of carriers. It is an exciting time for another operator to join London Gatwick following the recent government approval for routine use of our Northern Runway and we look forward to welcoming Air Arabia in March, serving the historic city of Sharjah and the wider Middle Eastern region.”
