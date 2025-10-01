The expansion builds on the airline’s current six daily A380 flights to Heathrow and comes ahead of the year-end peak. The additional services will be operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, configured across First, Business, and Economy, and will run every day except Friday.

Passengers flying into London will also benefit from improved connectivity to West Asia and the Middle East, with links from cities such as Ahmedabad, Lahore, Maldives, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bahrain, Dammam, and Riyadh.

By early 2026, Emirates will operate 90 weekly flights across its London gateways — Heathrow, Gatwick, and Stansted. This includes a fourth daily Gatwick service launching on 8 February 2026, operated by the new Airbus A350.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.