Emirates ups London Heathrow flights to 48 weekly before winter travel rush

Additional services will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER, will run every day except Friday

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft will operate the route.
Emirates

Dubai: Emirates will increase its London Heathrow operations to 48 weekly flights from 26 October 2025, adding six services to meet strong winter travel demand.

The expansion builds on the airline’s current six daily A380 flights to Heathrow and comes ahead of the year-end peak. The additional services will be operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, configured across First, Business, and Economy, and will run every day except Friday.

More connectivity

The new flights offer overnight departures from London Heathrow, providing smooth onward connections via Dubai to destinations in Asia and Africa, including Durban, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Jakarta.

Passengers flying into London will also benefit from improved connectivity to West Asia and the Middle East, with links from cities such as Ahmedabad, Lahore, Maldives, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bahrain, Dammam, and Riyadh.

Expanding UK ops

By early 2026, Emirates will operate 90 weekly flights across its London gateways — Heathrow, Gatwick, and Stansted. This includes a fourth daily Gatwick service launching on 8 February 2026, operated by the new Airbus A350.

Across the UK, the airline will serve 146 weekly flights spanning London, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

Emirates continues to operate its flagship A380s on its core London Heathrow routes, while expanding capacity with the 777 to give travellers more choice.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
