Additional services will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER, will run every day except Friday
Dubai: Emirates will increase its London Heathrow operations to 48 weekly flights from 26 October 2025, adding six services to meet strong winter travel demand.
The expansion builds on the airline’s current six daily A380 flights to Heathrow and comes ahead of the year-end peak. The additional services will be operated by the Boeing 777-300ER, configured across First, Business, and Economy, and will run every day except Friday.
The new flights offer overnight departures from London Heathrow, providing smooth onward connections via Dubai to destinations in Asia and Africa, including Durban, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Jakarta.
Passengers flying into London will also benefit from improved connectivity to West Asia and the Middle East, with links from cities such as Ahmedabad, Lahore, Maldives, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bahrain, Dammam, and Riyadh.
By early 2026, Emirates will operate 90 weekly flights across its London gateways — Heathrow, Gatwick, and Stansted. This includes a fourth daily Gatwick service launching on 8 February 2026, operated by the new Airbus A350.
Across the UK, the airline will serve 146 weekly flights spanning London, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.
Emirates continues to operate its flagship A380s on its core London Heathrow routes, while expanding capacity with the 777 to give travellers more choice.
