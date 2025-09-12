Emirates airline wins two global awards

The award is another testament to Emirates’ customer promise of ‘fly better’, and builds on multiple other accolades received in recent months. Emirates claimed the top spot as ‘Best Long Haul Airline’ at The Telegraph Travel Awards 2025. Recognised for its world-class products, exceptional services, and unmatched travel experiences - the airline was voted the best long-haul carrier in the world, by 20,000 Telegraph Travel readers. Emirates continues to be the airline of choice for customers worldwide, and was also recognised as ‘2025’s Most Recommended Global Brand’ by YouGov - the only airline to be featured on the top 10 global list.