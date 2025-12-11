6 hours, 1,000ft over Dubai: How daredevil woman pulled off this sky-high swing stunt

“The world-first stunt, performed from a powered airship over an urban skyline, saw her travel past major landmarks on a minimalist wooden swing built specifically for the challenge. She spent six hours suspended beneath the airship, with routes that included six km over water and the longest stretch covering 14km from Nad Al Sheba to Kite Beach. The feat adds to Skydive Dubai’s archive of technical, visually striking projects that have become closely associated with the city,” Skydive Dubai stated.

“This pioneering spirit mirrors Dubai's own narrative of turning ambition into possibility. Over the years, Skydive Dubai has been at the forefront of major aerial showcases, from international parachuting championships and swoop leagues to record-setting formations and technical jumps involving balloons, wingsuits, helipads and landmark buildings. It has also collaborated with beyond 200 global brands on bespoke projects, brought to life by expert instructors, pilots and operations teams.”

"Marking 15 years is a significant milestone for us, reflecting our journey in helping dreams quite literally take flight. Across the Palm Dropzone, the Desert Campus and our wider ecosystem, we have seen how Skydive Dubai contributes to Dubai's reputation for distinctive, world-class experiences. The legacy of rising above the ordinary is evident in every skydive and every project, each one raising the bar even higher. Our commitment to safety, disciplined operations and continuous innovation remains central to how we welcome people into the sport and support Dubai's standing as a leading destination for adventure and aerial pursuits," said Mohammad Javad, Executive Vice President of Leisure at Shamal Holding.

