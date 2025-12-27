Dubai Police seize 90 e-bikes after riders break safety rules at Kite Beach

Safety comes first, explained authorities
Dubai Police arrested 90 people and confiscated their e-bikes after they were seen committing several violations on the Kite Beach sport tracks.
The authority explained over an X post that the stunts they were pulling were dangerous not only for the riders but also for the people around them. It affirmed that it will not tolerate taking the necessary measures against anyone who violates the law and safety procedures.
The use (and misuse) of e-bikes and scooters have been a point of debate for the authorities for a while now. While they do make travelling short distances easier for people while being more eco-friendly than cars, they require one to be careful.
Just last week, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority tweeted rules for the safe use of these vehicles. These included:
Follow the speed limits displayed on signboards along e-scooter tracks
Avoid riding outside designated or shared lanes
Wear safety gear at all times, including a helmet and reflective or bright-coloured clothing to remain visible
Maintain a safe distance from other e-scooters, bicycles and pedestrians
In December, Gulf News also reported how one could ascertain if they were in an accident with an e-bike, who was to blame for what and how penalties would be calculated. For more on this, click here.
