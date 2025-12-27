Dubai Police seize 90 e-bikes after riders break safety rules at Kite Beach

The authority explained over an X post that the stunts they were pulling were dangerous not only for the riders but also for the people around them. It affirmed that it will not tolerate taking the necessary measures against anyone who violates the law and safety procedures.

In December, Gulf News also reported how one could ascertain if they were in an accident with an e-bike, who was to blame for what and how penalties would be calculated. For more on this, click here.

The use (and misuse) of e-bikes and scooters have been a point of debate for the authorities for a while now. While they do make travelling short distances easier for people while being more eco-friendly than cars, they require one to be careful.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.