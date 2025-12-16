What you didn't know about Dubai’s viral airship swing stunt shared by Sheikh Hamdan

Skydive Dubai shares secrets, challenges, teamwork behind video of lady in red
Dubai: From a wish list dream to a breathtaking reality suspended 1,000 feet above Dubai's skyline. The story of how Skydive Dubai orchestrated one of the most daring aerial stunts the world has ever seen is as fascinating as the spectacle itself.
The video of the stunt first shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai has now garnered over 3 million views.
The six-hour feat, which saw Belgian daredevil Magali Folkner Braff swing beneath a powered airship in a flowing red dress over the city's most iconic landmarks, was not just a visual masterpiece.
It was a meticulously planned operation that took four weeks of intense preparation, 25 core team members, and the collaboration of multiple government entities to bring to life, Gulf News can reveal.
Speaking exclusively to Gulf News, a Skydive Dubai spokesperson revealed the intricate details behind the "once-in-history" stunt that marked both the company's 15-year anniversary and the launch of the 31st Dubai Shopping Festival.
"This idea has lived on Skydive Dubai's wish list for quite some time," the spokesperson explained. "It first took shape when Skydive Dubai acquired its initial airship and we began to fully understand the creative possibilities it unlocked."
While suspended swings beneath hot air balloons have been explored before, they have only been attempted in wide-open natural settings. What made this concept unique was pairing that airborne swing with a dream many skydivers share: flying in a dramatic, fashion-inspired dress over an urban landscape at sunrise.
"Bringing it to life at sunrise over the iconic landmarks of Dubai tied the entire concept together," the spokesperson pointed out.
The project faced two major technical challenges that required innovative solutions.
First was designing a swing that was both safe and visually elegant. "We needed to engineer a system that allowed Magali to sit or stand comfortably for an extended period, prevented excessive twisting in the air, and remained completely secure," the spokesperson said.
The setup also had to include an approved quick-release mechanism, enabling the airship pilot to cut away the swing instantly if required, though not with Magali on board, the spokesperson joked.
The second challenge proved equally demanding: creating a dress that was fashion-forward yet engineered to fly.
"This required meticulous planning. Every detail from sleeve lengths to strategically placed slits that would react correctly to wind flow, to integrated structural elements that could safely incorporate the parachute container without tearing during the skydive,” the spokesperson revealed.
Magali personally led the dress design, balancing aesthetics and aerodynamics. In her interview Gulf News, she had revealed that the right and left sleeves were different lengths to accommodate parachute pulling.
The vibrant red was deliberately chosen to echo the signature red of the DSF bag, creating a bold visual link to the festival, it has emerged.
Four identical versions were prepared for testing, each featuring double lining to conceal the parachute, asymmetrical sleeves for safe deployment, reinforced arm straps for gripping the swing, and aerodynamic shaping.
Once Skydive Dubai officially committed to producing the project as part of its 15-year celebration, it took roughly four weeks to bring all components together, from creative development to technical execution.
“Our core team numbered around 25 people, but the scale of this project relied on far wider collaboration," the spokesperson said.
“It was only possible with the support of our partners, including the Aviation Authorities, Jumeirah, Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, with whom this stunt also marked the start of Dubai Shopping Festival.”
When asked about the singular message this daredevil act sends to the world, the spokesperson shared: “A stunt like this is a reminder that when you respect the sport and trust your preparation, you can take on challenges that once felt out of reach. That spirit sits at the heart of Skydive Dubai and reflects the attitude of the city itself, pushing forward with discipline, creativity and the confidence to try what hasn't been done before.”
He was reflecting on the same spirit that Sheikh Hamdan shared when he captioned the video: “Dare to dream...and then swing higher.”
What truly set this stunt apart was Skydive Dubai's rare expertise. With one of the world's few pilots capable of manoeuvring a powered airship through a dense urban skyline, while an athlete swings 25m below, the company's technical proficiency reflected the depth of experience built over its 15-year journey.
The swing itself evolved from a harness concept into a simple wooden structure, chosen for its universal familiarity but elevated into a once-in-history aerial platform.
While swing-based jumps have happened from hot-air balloons in remote wilderness, this marked an unprecedented achievement. Never had it been done from a powered airship, above a global city, during its flagship festival and in celebration of a milestone anniversary.
"In working with Skydive Dubai and an athlete of Magali's expertise, DSF reinforces its position as a platform for moments that elevate Dubai's global stage. DSF has begun, and the sky is the limit," stated Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) that organises DSF.
During the six-hour feat, Magali flew over Dubai's most iconic landmarks, from Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa to Burj Al Arab, completing a 14km endurance route across Nad Al Sheba, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Canal, and Kite Beach, before executing a jaw-dropping precision landing.
The video also had three versions. Apart from the one shared by Sheikh Hamdan, two different versions have been shared by Skydive Dubai and DFRE, each promoting their flagship concepts.
