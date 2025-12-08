Global award puts palladium at the centre of future tech

Hong Kong marked a major milestone in scientific and industrial innovation with the inaugural Palladium Global Science Award, the first global award programme dedicated entirely to advancing the role of palladium in high-impact technologies. Five scientists from Canada, Japan, India, the United States, and Saudi Arabia were honoured on November 21 across three categories, sharing a combined prize fund of $350,000.

The award was launched with the support of the China Precious Metals Industry Committee (CPMIC), along with contributions from Shanghai Metals Market, North-West University in South Africa, and MDX Research Center for Element Strategy in Japan. It aims to spotlight ideas that will expand palladium’s role beyond its conventional applications, particularly in catalysis, electronics, energy transition, and environmental protection.

The ceremony drew leading scientists, business leaders, policymakers, and global industry partners, reaffirming the strategic importance of palladium as a metal that can accelerate decarbonisation, drive green manufacturing, and unlock new frontiers in medicine and materials science.

A strategic prize for a strategic metal

For CPMIC, the launch of this award is a response to a rising global imperative: to push precious metals into new future-shaping applications. As Bian Jiang, Executive Chairman of CPMIC, explained: “Palladium is widely known as a powerful catalyst and an essential component in alloys for high-tech industries and clean manufacturing. It is also the largest market metal within the platinum group. Expanding its applications is crucial for ensuring the sustainable development and long-term growth of the industry.”

He emphasised that the initiative serves as a bridge between research institutions and real-world industry needs. “The Palladium Global Science Award was created to address this very need. It provides a unique platform to stimulate the scientific community, identify promising technologies, and support research teams pushing the boundaries of what palladium can achieve.”

Submissions exceeded expectations in diversity and scale, with nearly 100 projects from more than 30 nations. For Jiang, this reinforces a simple truth: “All of these projects show that palladium, when positioned correctly within a technological architecture, becomes a natural amplifier of innovation.”

Importantly, Jiang noted that the award also aims to stabilise palladium’s role within the future industry. “This is precisely why the Palladium Global Science Award is so important: it helps shift the focus from short-term price volatility to the long-term intrinsic value of palladium.”

Power to reshape industries

The competition’s International Expert Council was chaired by Professor Francis Verpoort, who highlighted the rigorous balance the jury applied. “We recognised that true innovation lies not just in groundbreaking ideas, but in their potential to make a tangible impact,” he said. “Ultimately, the strongest applications were those where elegant science met practical engineering. These are the developments that not only advance knowledge but also have the power to reshape industries, enhance sustainability, and expand the role of palladium in addressing global challenges.”

Verpoort also believes what begins this year will shape global R&D momentum. “We believe the Palladium Global Science Award has the potential to play a crucial role in shaping the future of R&D. What begins here in 2025 could very well define how the world harnesses this remarkable metal for decades to come.”