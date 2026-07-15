Sheikh Saud visits Lusail Palace to convey sympathies to Sheikh Tamim and Al Thani family
Doha: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, on Sunday offered his condolences to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, following the death of Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.
Sheikh Saud was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department, during the condolence visit at Lusail Palace in Doha.
The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Tamim, Al Thani family and the people of Qatar, praying that God grant the late Father Emir His mercy and eternal peace, and bestow patience and strength upon his family.
Earlier in the day, Sheikh Saud and the accompanying delegation arrived in Doha, where they were received at the airport by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani, Qatar's Minister of Transport, and Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, the UAE Ambassador to Qatar.