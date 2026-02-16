Complete list of UAE’s Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, flydubai flight launches in 2026

He added, “With trade between the UAE and Syria continuing to grow strongly, and with a vibrant Syrian community contributing to the prosperity of the UAE, these new flights will further strengthen our social, cultural, and economic ties.”

Etihad will also resume flights to Damascus, Syria, four times weekly from June 2026, emphasising links with communities and commerce across the region. “This new route reflects our commitment to connecting people to the places that matter most,” Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves said.

Beyond Scandinavia, Emirates is planning a new non-stop route to Calgary, Canada, operating four times weekly with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. The Western Canadian city will be directly linked to the UAE, appealing to both leisure travellers and sectors such as energy and tourism.

While further 2026 announcements are still to come, the direction of travel is clear: more secondary European cities, more direct access, and a steady widening of the map for passengers departing from Dubai.

Flights are expected to be operated by the Airbus A321neo LR, the aircraft that has enabled the airline to operate longer sectors while maintaining its low-cost model. The added capacity underlines how Air Arabia continues to test demand for affordable medium- and long-haul travel from the UAE.

