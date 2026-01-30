Etihad launches its first-ever nonstop service linking Abu Dhabi with a new long-haul city

“The launch of our Abu Dhabi–Calgary service is both a significant and historic step in Etihad’s global expansion," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO at Etihad Airways. "By creating the only nonstop link between the Middle East and Western Canada, we are opening new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment, while giving travellers direct access to two distinctive and globally important destinations."

The route directly links Abu Dhabi, one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing business and cultural centres, with Calgary, a key North American hub for energy, advanced manufacturing and innovation. The nonstop connection removes the need for transits through Europe or Eastern Canada, cutting travel times and offering a more seamless option for corporate travellers, investors and professionals moving between the two regions.

The airline’s growing North American footprint also provides added connectivity beyond Calgary. Travellers from Canada will be able to access Etihad’s network across the Middle East, Africa and Asia via Abu Dhabi, while passengers from the Gulf and beyond gain a new entry point into Western Canada.

