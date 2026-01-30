GOLD/FOREX
Etihad launches its first-ever nonstop service linking Abu Dhabi with a new long-haul city

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Supplied

Dubai: Etihad Airways is pushing deeper into long-haul growth with the launch of its first-ever nonstop service between the Middle East and Calgary, opening a new direct air corridor between the UAE and Western Canada and giving travellers a faster route between two globally significant economic regions.

The new service, set to begin on November 3, 2026, marks the first nonstop connection between the Middle East and Calgary and strengthens Etihad’s expanding intercontinental network.

A direct bridge between two economic hubs

The route directly links Abu Dhabi, one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing business and cultural centres, with Calgary, a key North American hub for energy, advanced manufacturing and innovation. The nonstop connection removes the need for transits through Europe or Eastern Canada, cutting travel times and offering a more seamless option for corporate travellers, investors and professionals moving between the two regions.

Canadian travellers gain easier access to Abu Dhabi’s cultural institutions, coastal resorts and year-round events calendar, while travellers from the UAE and Etihad’s wider network can reach Calgary directly, using the city as a gateway to Alberta and the Canadian Rockies, one of North America’s most sought-after outdoor tourism regions.

“The launch of our Abu Dhabi–Calgary service is both a significant and historic step in Etihad’s global expansion," said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO at Etihad Airways. "By creating the only nonstop link between the Middle East and Western Canada, we are opening new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment, while giving travellers direct access to two distinctive and globally important destinations."

Part of a broader network push

Calgary becomes Etihad’s latest long-haul addition, following recent route announcements to destinations such as Luxembourg and Palma.

The airline’s growing North American footprint also provides added connectivity beyond Calgary. Travellers from Canada will be able to access Etihad’s network across the Middle East, Africa and Asia via Abu Dhabi, while passengers from the Gulf and beyond gain a new entry point into Western Canada.

The route will be operated using Etihad’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, fitted with the airline’s latest widebody Business and Economy cabins.

The Calgary launch further strengthens Etihad’s presence in North America, complementing existing services to Toronto, New York and Chicago, alongside the planned launch of flights to Charlotte from March.

