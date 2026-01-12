GOLD/FOREX
Planning 2026 travel? Etihad launches global sale with up to 26% off fares

Etihad’s Global Sale offers up to 26% off fares for travel through September 2026

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Etihad Airways has kicked off the year with its Global Sale, offering up to 26% off Economy fares across its network. The sale, which runs until January 15, applies to travel between February 5 and September 30, 2026.

“Etihad invites holiday-makers worldwide to experience Abu Dhabi,” the airline said, noting the city’s growing appeal as both a stopover hub and a destination in its own right.

Wide range of global destinations

The Global Sale covers a broad portfolio of routes, including long-haul and regional destinations. Among the highlights are flights to Charlotte, Krabi, Hong Kong, and Taipei.

Passengers booking through the sale still access the airline’s full Economy cabin offering, including inflight dining.

Etihad enters 2026 on a strong operational footing. The UAE’s national carrier carried a record 22.4 million passengers in 2025, its highest annual total to date, supported by sustained demand for Abu Dhabi and a measured approach to capacity growth. Traffic rose 21% from the previous year, while December alone set a new monthly record with 2.2 million passengers, up 28% year on year.

That momentum has been supported by the largest fleet expansion in the airline’s history. Etihad added 29 aircraft over the course of 2025, lifting its operating fleet to 127 aircraft. Network reach expanded in parallel, with destinations increasing from 94 to 110, strengthening direct connectivity for UAE travellers across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and select long-haul markets.

