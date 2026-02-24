Why Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao is considered a global legend

Eight-division world champion’s rise from poverty to sports stardom continues to inspire
Dubai: Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao, more popularly known as Manny Pacquiao, is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest boxers of all time.
The 47-year-old Filipino icon has made history as the only boxer to win world titles in eight different weight divisions. Over the course of his career, he secured 12 major world titles, a record that set him apart in the sport.
Born into poverty in the Philippines, Pacquiao’s rise to global fame is a story of hard work and determination. His journey from the streets as a young boy to becoming a world champion has inspired not only Filipinos but aspiring athletes across the globe.
Pacquiao has initially retired in 2021 after a loss to Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas. However, he returned to the ring in July last year for a professional bout against Mexican-American fighter Mario Barrios. The fight ended in a majority draw, with Barrios retaining his WBC welterweight title.
For many fans, Pacquiao’s legacy goes far beyond championship belts.
Miguel La Torre, a sports aficionado, has noted that Pacquiao’s impact cannot be measured by titles alone.
"He’s the only eight-division world champion in history, which already sets him apart technically. But more than that, his story resonates globally," La Torre told Gulf News.
"His journey represents hope, discipline, and resilience. He carried the entire nation with him every time he stepped into the ring. That narrative made him bigger than the sport."
Other sports enthusiasts, including Mat Abuan Mateo and Jose Rafael, have shared that Pacquiao’s modest nature is what truly won hearts.
"He remains humble and he's always giving his blessings to others," said Mateo.
"It's his kind and down to earth personality that captivated not only people from our country but also people around the world," added Rafael.
One of the defining moments of Pacquiao’s career was his 2015 clash with undefeated American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.
It has been regarded as the "Fight of the Century" and the bout became one of the most anticipated events in boxing history.
This year, the two are set to face each other again in September, reigniting excitement among boxing fans, especially Filipinos from around the world.
"This would definitely generate massive attention again because of their history and the commercial appeal. The first fight was one of the most anticipated in boxing history. But at this stage of their careers, the conversation would likely center more on legacy and spectacle rather than proving who’s better in their prime. It would still be a global event though, but I view it very differently compared to 2015," stated La Torre.
"I am excited for their rematch. I am looking forward and praying for Pacquiao's win. I'm sure that Filipinos will do the same," said Mateo.
"I am ecstatic for this fight because it took 10 years in the making. Whatever the result is, it will be thrilling to see them face each other again," added Rafael.
For many, Pacquiao’s legend status is rooted not just in his achievements inside the ring, but in the hope he represents. From world titles to national pride, Pacquiao remains a symbol of resilience, a sporting hero whose influence extends far beyond boxing.