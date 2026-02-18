GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao to return in the ring for exhibition match vs Ruslan Provodnikov in April 2026

The boxing legend to face former world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in 10-round showcase

Last updated:
Patricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Manny Pacquiao versus Ruslan Provodnikov — The Road to Glory
Manny Pacquiao versus Ruslan Provodnikov — The Road to Glory
Website / mannypac.com

Dubai: Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring this April for an exhibition fight against former world champion Ruslan Provodnikov of Russia. 

The 10-round exhibition, titled "Manny Pacquiao vs Ruslan Provodnikov: The Road to Glory", is set on April 18 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, according to the official website of Pacquiao.

Tickets are also available through Pacquiao’s site, with prices starting at $150 or around Dh550.

Another comeback

In July last year, Pacquiao fought a 12-round match against Mexican-American boxer Mario Barrios for the World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight title that took place in Las Vegas as well.

The bout ended in a draw as the Filipino eight-division world champ fell short in his bid to claim the title.

Despite the result, Pacquiao, who was 46 years old at that time, has impressed fans around the world with his performance against the younger Barrios, who was 30 years old then.

However, instead of pursuing another title fight, Pacquiao has chosen to return for an exhibition, a format that focuses more on entertainment than official rankings or belts.

Familiar face in the opposite corner

On the other hand, Provodnikov, popularly known as “The Siberian Rocky”, is no stranger to Pacquiao. The former World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior welterweight champion, previously served as Pacquiao’s sparring partner.

Moreover, Provodnikov holds a professional record of 30 fights with 25 wins and five losses, including 18 knockouts. His last professional fight was in 2016.

For fans who have long followed Pacquiao’s boxing career, the exhibition is expected to bring nostalgic excitement and Filipino pride featuring one of boxing’s most celebrated names.

Patricia Gajitos
Patricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEPhilippines

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Major traffic slowdowns on Dubai-Sharjah routes

Major traffic slowdowns on Dubai-Sharjah routes

2m read
WGS 2026: Expect heavier morning traffic in Dubai

WGS 2026: Expect heavier morning traffic in Dubai

2m read
Anuv Jain brings the Dastakhat World Tour to Dubai

Anuv Jain brings the Dastakhat World Tour to Dubai

1m read
Anthony Joshua fights Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

Manny Pacquiao: You can’t become a boxer overnight

2m read