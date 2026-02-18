Filipino boxing champ Manny Pacquiao to return in the ring for exhibition match vs Ruslan Provodnikov in April 2026

The boxing legend to face former world champion Ruslan Provodnikov in 10-round showcase
Dubai: Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring this April for an exhibition fight against former world champion Ruslan Provodnikov of Russia.
The 10-round exhibition, titled "Manny Pacquiao vs Ruslan Provodnikov: The Road to Glory", is set on April 18 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, according to the official website of Pacquiao.
Tickets are also available through Pacquiao’s site, with prices starting at $150 or around Dh550.
In July last year, Pacquiao fought a 12-round match against Mexican-American boxer Mario Barrios for the World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight title that took place in Las Vegas as well.
The bout ended in a draw as the Filipino eight-division world champ fell short in his bid to claim the title.
Despite the result, Pacquiao, who was 46 years old at that time, has impressed fans around the world with his performance against the younger Barrios, who was 30 years old then.
However, instead of pursuing another title fight, Pacquiao has chosen to return for an exhibition, a format that focuses more on entertainment than official rankings or belts.
On the other hand, Provodnikov, popularly known as “The Siberian Rocky”, is no stranger to Pacquiao. The former World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior welterweight champion, previously served as Pacquiao’s sparring partner.
Moreover, Provodnikov holds a professional record of 30 fights with 25 wins and five losses, including 18 knockouts. His last professional fight was in 2016.
For fans who have long followed Pacquiao’s boxing career, the exhibition is expected to bring nostalgic excitement and Filipino pride featuring one of boxing’s most celebrated names.