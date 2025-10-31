List: Who’s next for Manny Pacquiao? Fans buzz over his 2026 comeback fight

Pacman’s next fight revealed? Manny Pacquiao’s 2026 Vegas return ignites 5-man title war
Manny Pacquiao’s 2025 boxing comeback was nothing short of electric — a throwback to the days when the whole world stopped to watch the “Pac-Man” throw punches.
After four long years away from the ring, the Filipino legend stormed back on July 19, 2025, stepping into the spotlight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to take on none other than WBC welterweight champ Mario “El Azteca” Barrios.
At 46, Pacquiao proved once again that legends don’t fade — they just hit pause.
The CompuBox statistics reflected his effective power punching, landing 81 power punches compared to Barrios’ 75, though Barrios found his rhythm with jabs, landing 45 to Pacquiao’s 20.
The judges’ scorecards were split, with two scoring the contest 114-114 and one giving a narrow 115-113 advantage to Barrios.
Pacquiao himself believed he had won the fight, commenting, “I thought I won the fight. It was a close fight. He was very tough. I worked hard and stayed disciplined. I always keep my body in shape so that I can do this.”
The fight’s outcome reignited Pacquiao’s fighting spirit rather than diminished it.
Following this performance, he announced plans for another comeback fight scheduled for January 24, 2026, in Las Vegas, just after his 47th birthday.
There's talk about a rematch with Floyd Mayweather hitting Netflix in 2026.
In a message to fans, Pac-Man expressed his enthusiasm for this next chapter: “I’m thrilled to inform you that I will be returning to the ring on January 24th in Las Vegas. It promises to be an exciting and special event.”
While the opponent has not yet been officially confirmed, speculation suggests a potential rematch with Barrios or even a bout against other high-profile fighters such as Floyd Mayweather or Rolando “Rolly” Romero.
Pacquiao’s return to boxing is remarkable not only because of his age but also due to his status as a multi-time world champion and a global sports icon.
Since retiring in 2021 after a loss to Yordenis Ugas, Pacquiao pursued other ventures, including politics in the Philippines.
Nonetheless, his passion for the sport has remained undiminished, motivating him to undergo rigorous training to regain peak physical condition.
Observers noted that compared to his last fight in 2021, Pacquiao appeared to be in better shape and more disciplined.
The fight against Barrios confirmed that despite advancing years, Pacquiao can still compete against top-tier fighters with technique, timing, and experience on his side.
Barrios himself acknowledged Pacquiao’s resilience, stating, “His stamina is insane. He’s still incredibly strong, and his timing is on point.”
Pacman in 2026
Manny Pacquiao’s 2025 comeback encapsulates the spirit of a champion who defies age and expectations.
By securing a majority draw in his return fight and committing to further bouts, Pacquiao continues to demonstrate why he remains one of boxing’s most beloved and respected figures.
Fans eagerly await his next fight in January 2026, hopeful to witness more moments of the legendary “Pacman” in action.
With PBC steering negotiations, expect a welterweight title tilt. Pacquiao's return isn't just a fight — it's a testament to enduring fire. Who steps up? Stay tuned.
Rumours swirl around welterweight (147 lbs) matchups, blending rematches, young guns, and superstars. Below are the top speculated opponents, based on reports from ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), and boxing outlets like World Boxing News and beIN SPORTS (details reflect statuses as of October 2025):
#1. Mario Barrios (Rematch Frontrunner)
Age: 30
Weight Class: Welterweight (147 lbs)
Record: 29-2-1 (18 KOs)
#2. Gervonta "Tank" Davis (Blockbuster Dream Fight)
Age: 31
Weight Class: Lightweight (135 lbs), but open to welterweight catchweight
Record: 30-0 (28 KOs)
#3. Rolando "Rolly" Romero (Top Target)
Age: 29
Weight Class: Welterweight (147 lbs)
Record: 16-1-1 (13 KOs), though recent reports cite up to 18-1 with added defenses
#4. Conor Benn ("Destroyer" Wild Card)
Age: 29
Weight Class: Welterweight (147 lbs)
Record: 23-1 (14 KOs)
#5. Floyd Mayweather (Long-shot, exhibition vibes)
Age: 48
Weight class: 5 weight classess
Record: 50-0 (27 knockouts)
#6. Amir Khan (Nostalgic Curveball)
Age: 39
Weight Class: Welterweight (147 lbs)
Record: 34-5 (21 KOs)
