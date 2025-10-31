GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

List: Who’s next for Manny Pacquiao? Fans buzz over his 2026 comeback fight

Pacman’s next fight revealed? Manny Pacquiao’s 2026 Vegas return ignites 5-man title war

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Manny Pacquiao's return isn't just a fight — it's a testament to enduring fire. Who steps up?
Manny Pacquiao's return isn't just a fight — it's a testament to enduring fire. Who steps up?
Gulf News | File photo | Wikipedia

Manny Pacquiao’s 2025 boxing comeback was nothing short of electric — a throwback to the days when the whole world stopped to watch the “Pac-Man” throw punches.

After four long years away from the ring, the Filipino legend stormed back on July 19, 2025, stepping into the spotlight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to take on none other than WBC welterweight champ Mario “El Azteca” Barrios. 

At 46, Pacquiao proved once again that legends don’t fade — they just hit pause.

Power punching

The CompuBox statistics reflected his effective power punching, landing 81 power punches compared to Barrios’ 75, though Barrios found his rhythm with jabs, landing 45 to Pacquiao’s 20. 

The judges’ scorecards were split, with two scoring the contest 114-114 and one giving a narrow 115-113 advantage to Barrios. 

Pacquiao himself believed he had won the fight, commenting, “I thought I won the fight. It was a close fight. He was very tough. I worked hard and stayed disciplined. I always keep my body in shape so that I can do this.”

The fight’s outcome reignited Pacquiao’s fighting spirit rather than diminished it. 

Following this performance, he announced plans for another comeback fight scheduled for January 24, 2026, in Las Vegas, just after his 47th birthday. 

Message to fans

In a message to fans, Pac-Man expressed his enthusiasm for this next chapter: “I’m thrilled to inform you that I will be returning to the ring on January 24th in Las Vegas. It promises to be an exciting and special event.” 

While the opponent has not yet been officially confirmed, speculation suggests a potential rematch with Barrios or even a bout against other high-profile fighters such as Floyd Mayweather or Rolando “Rolly” Romero.

Passion for boxing

Pacquiao’s return to boxing is remarkable not only because of his age but also due to his status as a multi-time world champion and a global sports icon. 

Since retiring in 2021 after a loss to Yordenis Ugas, Pacquiao pursued other ventures, including politics in the Philippines.

Nonetheless, his passion for the sport has remained undiminished, motivating him to undergo rigorous training to regain peak physical condition.

Observers noted that compared to his last fight in 2021, Pacquiao appeared to be in better shape and more disciplined. 

The fight against Barrios confirmed that despite advancing years, Pacquiao can still compete against top-tier fighters with technique, timing, and experience on his side. 

Barrios himself acknowledged Pacquiao’s resilience, stating, “His stamina is insane. He’s still incredibly strong, and his timing is on point.”

Pacman in 2026

Manny Pacquiao’s 2025 comeback encapsulates the spirit of a champion who defies age and expectations. 

By securing a majority draw in his return fight and committing to further bouts, Pacquiao continues to demonstrate why he remains one of boxing’s most beloved and respected figures. 

Fans eagerly await his next fight in January 2026, hopeful to witness more moments of the legendary “Pacman” in action.

Negotiations

With PBC steering negotiations, expect a welterweight title tilt. Pacquiao's return isn't just a fight — it's a testament to enduring fire. Who steps up? Stay tuned.

PacMan’s potential opponents in 2026

Rumours swirl around welterweight (147 lbs) matchups, blending rematches, young guns, and superstars. Below are the top speculated opponents, based on reports from ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), and boxing outlets like World Boxing News and beIN SPORTS (details reflect statuses as of October 2025):

#1. Mario Barrios (Rematch Frontrunner)

  • Age: 30

  • Weight Class: Welterweight (147 lbs)

  • Record: 29-2-1 (18 KOs)


#2. Gervonta "Tank" Davis (Blockbuster Dream Fight)

  • Age: 31

  • Weight Class: Lightweight (135 lbs), but open to welterweight catchweight

  • Record: 30-0 (28 KOs)

#3. Rolando "Rolly" Romero (Top Target)

  • Age: 29

  • Weight Class: Welterweight (147 lbs)

  • Record: 16-1-1 (13 KOs), though recent reports cite up to 18-1 with added defenses

#4. Conor Benn ("Destroyer" Wild Card)

  • Age: 29

  • Weight Class: Welterweight (147 lbs)

  • Record: 23-1 (14 KOs)

#5. Floyd Mayweather (Long-shot, exhibition vibes)

  • Age: 48

  • Weight class: 5 weight classess

  • Record: 50-0 (27 knockouts)

#6. Amir Khan (Nostalgic Curveball)

  • Age: 39

  • Weight Class: Welterweight (147 lbs)

  • Record: 34-5 (21 KOs)

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In an IBA press release after a meeting in Manila, Pacquiao praised Kremlev's "visionary leadership".

Manny Pacquiao joins former Olympic boxing body

2m read
Rematch underway for Pacqiao vs Mayweateher II: reports

Pacquiao-Mayweather II could land on Netflix in 2026

2m read
Boxing: Manny Pacquiao vs Rolly Romero in January 2026?

Boxing: Manny Pacquiao vs Rolly Romero in January 2026?

2m read
Even with gold brushing past record levels again and again, UAE buyers aren’t staying away. They’re spending the same, taking home less, and showing that gold here is more than an investment.

Even at record prices, Dubai’s love for gold shines on

1m read