Russian fitness coach dies in his sleep after extreme 10,000-calorie weight-gain challenge

Coach dies after attempt to increase his body weight through excessive food consumption
Dubai: A Russian fitness coach has died in his sleep after reportedly taking part in an extreme dietary challenge aimed at rapidly increasing his body weight. Dmitry Nuyanzin, a well-known trainer, suffered a fatal heart attack shortly after attempting to gain 25 kilogrammes within a short period.
According to reports, he had been consuming more than 10,000 calories a day, largely from fast food, as part of the dangerous challenge. Friends said he appeared exhausted in the days leading up to his death.
Medical experts have since warned that such extreme eating routines place enormous strain on the heart and digestive system. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
