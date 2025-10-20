Australian influencer Stacey Hatfield dies after home birth following ‘extremely rare complication’

She gave birth to a child, but medical teams were unable to save her at the hospital
Dubai: Australian nutritionist and influencer Stacey Hatfield, known for championing a toxin-free lifestyle through her brand Natural Spoonfuls, has died following childbirth complications, according to reports. She was 30.
Hatfield’s husband, Nathan Warnecke, confirmed the news through a statement posted on the couple’s official Natural Spoonfuls Instagram account on October 19.
According to Warnecke, Hatfield passed away on September 29, 2025, shortly after delivering their son at home.
“It’s with a heavy heart that I share the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend, Stacey Warnecke (Hatfield),” he wrote.
Warnecke explained that Stacey had successfully given birth to their son, Axel, before developing what doctors described as an “extremely rare and unforeseen complication.” She was transferred to hospital, but medical teams were unable to save her.
“Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts,” he added.
Hatfield, a qualified nutritionist, founded Natural Spoonfuls in 2019 and became a prominent advocate for “low-tox living,” promoting whole foods, wellness practices and non-toxic home products.
She later co-founded social media content agency Waffl, which helped other creators grow their digital presence.
Nathan paid tribute to her entrepreneurial spirit, writing, “I'm so proud of her for everything she achieved in her professional life, and I was privileged enough to help her complete her vision throughout the years.”
Warnecke’s tribute described Hatfield not only as a wellness advocate, but as a devoted wife and new mother.
“It was her life’s biggest dream to be a mum. She did it — on her terms, exactly the way she always dreamed of doing it,” he said.
He shared that Stacey held their newborn son, nursed him and expressed her love moments before the medical emergency occurred.
Warnecke also reflected on their relationship, saying Stacey had changed his life profoundly:
“She made me the man I am today. The happiest day of my life was getting to marry her, my best friend, on a white sand beach in the Maldives.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family with funeral expenses, childcare, and living costs as Nathan takes time off to care for their infant son. As of publication, more than A$24,000 has been raised toward the campaign's A$28,000 goal.
The fundraiser notes that Hatfield’s death occurred just two months before the couple’s wedding anniversary.
