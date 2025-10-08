Indian expat engineer in UAE dies hours after bidding farewell to visiting family returning to Kerala

IIT postgraduate suffers heart attack after dropping off wife, son at Abu Dhabi airport
Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat engineer in Abu Dhabi passed away just hours after seeing off his visiting family at the airport, leaving friends and relatives devastated by the sudden tragedy.
Hariraj Sudevan, 37, died of heart attack in the early hours of Monday, merely hours after dropping his wife and son at Abu Dhabi International Airport as they returned to their hometown in Kerala.
Speaking to Gulf News over the phone from Kerala, his father-in-law Ashokan KP said: "We are all devastated and finding it difficult to accept the reality that he is no more."
He said his daughter Dr Anu Ashok and grandson Ishaan Dev Hari had spent 10 days with Hariraj before they returned home on Sunday evening.
"They have UAE residence visa. So, every six months, they come and stay for a few days with Hari," he said.
Hariraj had also planned to fly down later this month to attend his son's 10th birthday celebrations. "He used to visit for every birthday of his son Ishaan Dev, and this time, he had already planned his leave. He was supposed to be with us for the celebration on October 27," his father-in-law said.
Hariraj had been working in the UAE for 12 years. He worked with a Dubai company for 11 years and moved to Abu Dhabi last year.
Digin Thomas, who knew him for more than 20 years, is among his heartbroken friends. He accompanied the mortal remains of his best friend to his hometown in Alappuzha district where his funeral was held on Tuesday.
"We have known each other since were 17 when we joined our engineering course. We were together in Mumbai and Dubai, said Digin continued to be Hariraj’s colleague and neighbour in Abu Dhabi.
“We live in the same compound here, but in different buildings," said Digin.
Recalling the ill-fated day, Digin said Hariraj had dropped off his wife and son and then picked up his roommate Sujith, who returned from Kerala, from the same airport after which he visited Digin’s family.
"It was a special day for us, because it was our daughter's birthday. So, after returning from the airport, he came to my apartment, and we spent some nice time together. We had a cake cutting ceremony, and he gifted my daughter and played with my children. All my children are very close to him," he said.
"He had come with Sujith. Around 9pm both went back. By then his wife and son had reached home, and they video called him also. He had his dinner, and he was browsing something on his tablet.”
"It was around 11:40pm that he felt uneasy, and then Sujith called me and another friend from their building, and the ambulance also," Digin said.
Digin rushed to Hariraj's house in his car. "Within two minutes, the ambulance also came. Hari had complained of breathing difficulties, and he was sweating," he recalled.
The paramedics rushed and gave him first aid CPR. They used devices to revive him and rushed him to a nearby hospital when that didn't work. "Doctors tried for almost half an hour to revive him, but they couldn't save him," Digin said.
He said Hariraj was diabetic, but it was under control with diet and yoga. He also used to play badminton. However, Digin recalled that Hariraj had talked about some issue with his ECG recently done as part of a routine offshore checkup.
"But he got it checked by the doctor and did some additional tests also, which were fine. He was suffering from some heartburn mainly after eating, so he also thought it was related to gastric problems," he said.
He said Hariraj had made his family proud with excellent academic background. “He was very close to his brother and parents, especially his mother whom he used to call every day without a fail.”
Hariraj was a bright student who completed his B.Tech from CUSAT in Kerala and M.Tech from IIT Madras, one of India's premier institutions. He graduated with great scores and was remembered by peers as a brilliant student and a humble friend.
“He will always be remembered for his smile and friendly behaviour. Several friends and colleagues came to bid him farewell before we took him home. Many of his friends from school and university attended his funeral also,” added Digin.
Paying tributes to Hariraj, Digin's wife Sini Susan posted: "He was more than just a brother. He was the life of our family, and without him, our future feels like a mere skeleton — bare and empty. He was the one who brought joy, laughter, and fulfillment to our lives. You were with us for years, and your presence made life richer. Your loss is unbearable, and the void you've created can't be filled. The kids will miss your fun, gifts, and laughter. You were a great brother, always supporting and caring for us."
