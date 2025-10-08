Indian expat engineer in UAE dies hours after bidding farewell to visiting family returning to Kerala

Paying tributes to Hariraj, Digin's wife Sini Susan posted: "He was more than just a brother. He was the life of our family, and without him, our future feels like a mere skeleton — bare and empty. He was the one who brought joy, laughter, and fulfillment to our lives. You were with us for years, and your presence made life richer. Your loss is unbearable, and the void you've created can't be filled. The kids will miss your fun, gifts, and laughter. You were a great brother, always supporting and caring for us."