Nowadays, edits are so fast and so dynamic that it’s easy to get lost and do too much. To keep it smooth, make sure that your shots are following each other. If your last shot was going from the left to the right, keep the same movement for the next one. If you want to switch, put a still, pushing in or out shot first to put an end to your previous movement. Unless your intention is very clear and it was your goal, it will be way better for the viewer to stay engaged and to understand your story.