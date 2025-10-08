From staying true to your creative voice to mastering light, list comes from experience
Dubai: Call this your content-creator cheat sheet or your ultimate survival guide to go viral on social media. Dubai’s first crop of up-and-coming storytellers have pulled together their best lessons from behind the lens — the kind of tips you won’t find in a how-to video on YouTube.
From staying true to your creative voice to mastering light, sound, and story, this is advice built on real-world trial and error. What's more. They’re part of a new wave trained through the Beautiful Destinations Academy, a creative initiative backed by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism. Together, they’ve turned Dubai into a living classroom — and Gulf News tracked them down to share their key takeaways they swear by. You can thank us later!
Nobody wants to follow the “discount version” of someone else. Your weird laugh? Your obsession with iced coffee? That’s the gold. Lean into it.
Pretty shots are cool, but if there’s no hook and no payoff, people will scroll faster than you can say “subscribe”. Give us a beginning, middle, and end – even if it’s just your trip to the grocery store.
Forget what the algorithm “wants”. Make the thing you can’t stop thinking about in the shower. Curiosity makes content fun – pressure makes it feel like homework.
Your dog barking mid-shoot or a shaky camera angle? That’s not a fail, that’s personality. People don’t want Hollywood – they want human.
Yes, listen to your audience… but if 10 people tell you to vlog about your cat and you don’t even have a cat, maybe don’t. Take what helps, ignore the rest.
If all you do is scroll, your content will feel like… scrolling. Go outside, touch some grass, eat something weird – then come back with a story worth telling.
Creating beautiful art often comes from teamwork. Trusting others and delegating roles will allow everyone’s strengths to shine, resulting in a stronger final product.
Having flashy visuals and beautiful transitions is great, but a storyline from beginning to end is what makes your work memorable. It connects with your audience on an emotional level, beyond visuals and edits.
Understanding lighting is key. When done well, it can completely transform a scene, and learning to manipulate it will take your video to the next level.
The right song sets the mood and energy of your video, helping the visuals resonate with your viewers.
Your creative circle influences your growth. Being around a supportive and inspiring community can push you to do your best work – especially learning from one another.
The creative space is always adapting. By staying curious and adaptable you can ensure your work is always improving.
Know your shots, locations and structure before you even start filming. It makes the whole process smoother and the end result stronger.
Anyone can shoot pretty visuals, but if there is no hook at the start and no reason to watch till the end, people will scroll past.
What works on YouTube will not necessarily work on TikTok. Adapt your idea to the format and vibe of the platform.
Do not just copy trends. Lean into what excites you, because that is when your content feels authentic and stands out.
The right music, clean audio and a bit of sound design can make your video feel 100x more professional.
It is not about one viral hit. It is about showing up, refining your craft and letting the work compound over time.
You don’t always need loads of gear. It looks cool to shoot with a huge rig, but it can be challenging if you need to switch lenses, switch from photo to video, setup your gimbal. Staying handheld with just your camera allows you to find more creative angles, better composition and to be more mobile.
Stay true to your eye. If you believe one shot is going to stand out, go for it. If you’re shooting in a group and everyone is shooting the same thing, the same way, take a step back, look around you and find your own way of shooting it.
Nowadays, edits are so fast and so dynamic that it’s easy to get lost and do too much. To keep it smooth, make sure that your shots are following each other. If your last shot was going from the left to the right, keep the same movement for the next one. If you want to switch, put a still, pushing in or out shot first to put an end to your previous movement. Unless your intention is very clear and it was your goal, it will be way better for the viewer to stay engaged and to understand your story.
It creates your atmosphere, but it can also be a transition. Before ending a scene, start a sound effect of the atmosphere of your next scene, a voiceover a few frames before switching to the action. It prepares the viewer for what's coming and makes your video more immersive and fluid.
We all want to shoot as much as we can, we might feel guilty if we don’t, but the truth is, don’t overshoot content you know you won’t use. You will use storage, lose time during the selects and be less efficient.
It might sound very basic, but it’s key to most projects. If you shoot a local, an interview and need people to feel comfortable around you, you need to make them feel like that. They’re not a product, they’re humans. Maybe get a coffee together first, show the human behind the camera, make it an exchange and not a monologue. Once people trust each other, they open up, it creates a genuine connection and the content will be much more authentic.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox