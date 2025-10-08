Yesterday, an email popped up from someone whose designation read Chief Hustler. A few scrolls later, another proudly signed off as Chief Inspiration Officer. Somewhere between my mid-morning caffeine (ok, malt-laced Children's drink Boost) fix and a looming deadline, I realised these titles were the highlight of my day. I mean, how can you not be intrigued by someone who calls themselves “chief hustler” at 9:30 on a Tuesday morning?

Until then, I’ll keep opening every email from a Chief Mischief Maker or Mastermind of Mayhem with a smile. Because in a sea of formal signatures and sterile corporate jargon, these quirky titles remind us that behind every spreadsheet, strategy deck, and press release, there’s a human trying to make the 9-to-5 just a bit more fabulous.

Sure, it’s outlandish. Sure, it’s flippant. But it’s also genius. These titles are conversation starters, icebreakers, and branding tools rolled into one. They tell the world that you don’t take yourself too seriously — even if you’re running a million-dollar company from your co-working corner with a beanbag and a cold brew.

Let’s be honest: job titles have become the new workplace personality test. They tell you who takes themselves seriously (Managing Director, Global Strategy Division) and who’s out here trying to make office life a little more human (Chief Jolly Officer — yes, that’s real).

But every time I see a Chief Joy Officer or Head of Firefighting land in my inbox, I feel a small surge of solidarity and heavily-veiled jealousy. Somebody out there got the title of their dreams — and I love that for them.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.