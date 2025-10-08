GOLD/FOREX
Why outlandish job titles like 'Chief Hustler' are the new power move

Say goodbye to boring designations and make way for some quirky titles that make your day

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Job titles are getting exciting and we are here for it
Yesterday, an email popped up from someone whose designation read Chief Hustler. A few scrolls later, another proudly signed off as Chief Inspiration Officer. Somewhere between my mid-morning caffeine (ok, malt-laced Children's drink Boost) fix and a looming deadline, I realised these titles were the highlight of my day. I mean, how can you not be intrigued by someone who calls themselves “chief hustler” at 9:30 on a Tuesday morning?

I’ll admit, I’m a little envious. When I was up for a promotion not so long ago, I pitched for the title Editor of All Things Fun and Fabulous. It didn’t fly. My wonderful boss with a traditional (read boring) title wanted something “more serious and appropriate.”

But every time I see a Chief Joy Officer or Head of Firefighting land in my inbox, I feel a small surge of solidarity and heavily-veiled jealousy. Somebody out there got the title of their dreams — and I love that for them.

Let’s be honest: job titles have become the new workplace personality test. They tell you who takes themselves seriously (Managing Director, Global Strategy Division) and who’s out here trying to make office life a little more human (Chief Jolly Officer — yes, that’s real).

Start-ups figured this out long ago. You’re not just a marketing manager anymore — you’re a Growth Hacker. You’re not head of operations — you’re the Chief Everything Officer.

Across the business world, titles are competing with Bollywood movie titles. There’s a Wizard of Light Bulb Moments somewhere dreaming up ad campaigns, a Chief Troublemaker shaking up corporate strategy, and even a Retail Jedi selling sneakers with the force.

Some workplaces have a Chief Heart Officer (read: HR), a Chief Delight Officer (customer experience), and my personal favourite, a Paranoid-in-Chief — that’s cybersecurity, apparently.

Sure, it’s outlandish. Sure, it’s flippant. But it’s also genius. These titles are conversation starters, icebreakers, and branding tools rolled into one. They tell the world that you don’t take yourself too seriously — even if you’re running a million-dollar company from your co-working corner with a beanbag and a cold brew.

Maybe it’s time we all loosened up a little. Imagine a world where accountants are Financial Whisperers, journalists are Truth Wranglers, and HR heads are People Peacekeepers. Suddenly, work doesn’t sound so… work-like.

Until then, I’ll keep opening every email from a Chief Mischief Maker or Mastermind of Mayhem with a smile. Because in a sea of formal signatures and sterile corporate jargon, these quirky titles remind us that behind every spreadsheet, strategy deck, and press release, there’s a human trying to make the 9-to-5 just a bit more fabulous.

And honestly? That’s the kind of hustle I can get behind.

Top 10 Real Quirky Job Titles

  1. Chief Happiness Officer – Often found in HR departments, this role focuses on employee well-being and fostering a positive workplace culture.

  2. Wizard of Light Bulb Moments – A creative title for a Marketing Director, emphasizing the generation of innovative ideas.

  3. Retail Jedi – A playful take on a Shop Assistant, highlighting expertise and skill in customer service.

  4. Digital Overlord – A unique title for a Website Manager, suggesting mastery over the digital realm.

  5. People Operations Ninja – A dynamic title for an HR professional, indicating agility and expertise in managing people operations.

  6. Chief Storyteller – A role in content creation or marketing, focusing on crafting compelling narratives for the brand.

  7. Happiness Hero – A position dedicated to enhancing employee satisfaction and promoting a joyful work environment.

  8. Master of Coin – A whimsical title for a Chief Financial Officer, adding a touch of fantasy to financial leadership.

  9. Brand Warrior – A marketing role focused on defending and promoting the brand's image and values.

  10. Chief Troublemaker – A title for a role that challenges the status quo and drives innovation within the company.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Related Topics:
UAE jobslifestyle

