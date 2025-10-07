GOLD/FOREX
Meet the Dubai super athlete completing 100 triathlons in 100 days for a cause

Ghani record-breaking challenge turns every swim, cycle, run into hope for children

A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
Dubai-based athlete Ghani Souleymane takes on challenge of 100 triathlons in 100 days to support children battling cancer.
Dubai: Dubai-based super athlete Ghani Souleymane has crossed the halfway mark in his Guinness World Record attempt to complete 100 triathlons in 100 consecutive days, an extraordinary feat supporting Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health.

Souleymane’s “T100x100” endurance challenge, comprising a 2km swim, 80km cycle, and 18km run each day, is part of a mission to transform athletic achievement into meaningful humanitarian impact. The initiative supports Al Jalila Foundation’s sports philanthropy program, which has raised nearly Dh15 million through more than 450 events, with every donation going directly toward patient care.

Proceeds from Souleymane’s challenge will fund ‘The Child Fund’, providing treatment for children with cancer and offering hope to young patients and their families.

Improving lives

Souleymane said: “I’m proud to support Al Jalila Foundation’s mission to use sport as a force for positive change, improving lives, promoting better health, and strengthening the values of compassion and solidarity that define the UAE community. Through this challenge, I carry a humanitarian message to stand with children battling cancer. With every step I take, I hope to turn effort into hope, and give those in need a real chance at life.”

Dr Amer Al Zarooni, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “We believe that sport plays a vital role in strengthening the connection between health and community, and in inspiring individuals to become active partners in the journey of giving. Souleymane’s experience is a powerful example of how personal dedication can be directed to serve noble humanitarian causes, reinforcing the values of solidarity and compassion, and contributing to improving the quality of life for children while restoring hope to their families.”

Milestone

“We are confident in Souleymane’s ability to complete the challenge and reach a milestone worthy of recognition in the Guinness World Records. His achievement will serve as a powerful source of inspiration, reflecting Dubai Health’s mission to advance health for humanity.”

Having completed more than 50 triathlons, Souleymane’s drive and endurance have become a source of inspiration and a rallying call to support Al Jalila Foundation’s mission to fund cancer treatment for children. The challenge will conclude at the Dubai T100 Triathlon on November 16, 2025.

True spirit

Highlighting the broader significance of the effort, Sam Renouf, CEO of the Professional Triathletes Organisation, said: “Ghani’s T100 challenge captures the true spirit of our sport — using triathlon as a platform to inspire, unite communities and drive meaningful change. The T100 World Tour is built on stories like these, where professional racing and grass roots passion combine to leave a lasting impact well beyond the finish line. We are proud to see Dubai and the UAE leading the way with such an extraordinary effort.”

A AhmedSenior Reporter
A Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience covering UAE news, the South Asian diaspora, politics, and regional security. He brings sharp focus to the South Asian diaspora, politics, community affairs, and regional security, often through compelling interviews with key figures. With a keen eye for detail and context, Ahmed connects local developments to the wider regional pulse.
